E-Paper | March 20, 2026

RT India deletes X post about PM ‘waiting to meet’ Putin, says it ‘may have been misrepresentation of events’

News Desk Published December 13, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is pictured during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on the sidelines of a multilateral summit in Ashgabat. — Photo courtesy Anadolu Agency
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is pictured during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on the sidelines of a multilateral summit in Ashgabat. — Photo courtesy Anadolu Agency
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RT India has deleted a post on social media platform X about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “waiting to meet” Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that it “may have been a misrepresentation of events”, it emerged on Saturday.

The development came as PM Shehbaz was in Ashgabat to attend an international forum. On Friday, the premier met a host of leaders on the sidelines of the gathering, including Turkish Pre­sident Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyzstan Pres­ident Sadyr Japarov and Putin.

“Great interactions with world leaders. Pakistan shining at the global stage,” said Information Minister Ataullah Tarar on X on Friday night, sharing a video of PM Shehbaz shaking hands with Putin as the two stood in what appeared to be a hallway.

He also termed the meetings with Putin, Erdogan and Pezeshkian “warm and cordial exchanges”.

Prime Minister’s Spokesperson for Foreign Media Mosharraf Zaidi also shared the same video, saying PM Shehbaz had “productive meetings with his peers from all the countries” that attended the forum.

“The customary warmth in relations was in ample evidence as the prime minister shared the day with President Erdogan, President Putin and a host of other key world leaders,” he said.

The same video was also shared by the Russian embassy in Pakistan.

However, RT India, appeared to have shared a different video, which has since been deleted from X.

In a clarification issued late on Friday night, it said, “We deleted an earlier post about Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif waiting to meet Vladimir Putin at the Peace and Trust forum in Turkmenistan. The post may have been a misrepresentation of the events.”

RT India is the newest branch of Russia’s state-funded global media network. Putin had launched the RT India news channel last week during a visit to New Delhi.

According to Indian media, the original RT India post stated that PM Shehbaz waited for Putin for 40 minutes before “growing tired and gate-crashing” the Russian leader’s meeting with Erdogan.

“He left ten minutes later,” Times of India and Hindustan Times quoted the original post as saying.

Meanwhile, Russia’s RIA news agency reported that PM Shehbaz had later joined the talks between Erdogan and Putin, which had lasted 40 minutes behind closed doors.

In a remark on the situation, Tarar told Dawn: “No need for any comment on an Indian outlet which posted a fake story then deleted it, calling a misrepresentation of facts.”

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Anonymouseee
Dec 13, 2025 12:18pm
RT India living in fake Bollywood world.
Recommend 0
Al Mukhtiar
Dec 13, 2025 12:50pm
How to interpret this stuff into simple language?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 13, 2025 01:03pm
Dirty men, dirty interpretations!
Recommend 0
Charles
Dec 13, 2025 01:10pm
hahahaha.. what a cover up. shame
Recommend 0
Mohd
Dec 13, 2025 01:46pm
Damage has already been done
Recommend 0
Charles
Dec 13, 2025 01:50pm
Charles comments will not be published. Dawn has truth censor.
Recommend 0
Lux
Dec 13, 2025 02:15pm
This happens when u hire incompetent staff...
Recommend 0
Thev Dia
Dec 14, 2025 11:00pm
Why would this be such a calamity? Every day such is the travail that Ai is consuming the very news it creates.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
Updated 20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe