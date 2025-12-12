PM calls on world to urge Kabul to rein in terrorists operating from Afghan soil

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the international community on Friday to urge Afghanistan to fulfil its international “obligations” and rein in terrorist outfits operating from its territory.

The premier made these remarks while addressing an international forum in Turkmenistan, where he also held bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

During those meetings, he stressed the need for the rulers in Kabul to take “meaningful action” and “fully address” Pakistan’s security concerns.

Pakistan, which has been grappling with the problem of terrorism for long, has been demanding that the rulers in Kabul take action to stop cross-border terrorism. But, the Afghan Taliban deny Islamabad’s allegation of terrorists being allowed to use Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

The two sides also engaged in border skirmishes in recent months, following which a ceasefire was reached. Pakistan and Afghanistan have also held talks with the mediation of Turkiye and Qatar, but the negotiators have failed to bridge differences over how to prevent cross-border terrorism.

Today, PM Shehbaz, who is on a two-day visit to Turkmenistan, raised the matter in his address at the international forum hosted in Ashgabat to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The United Nations granted Turkmenistan the status of a neutral country in 1995. It defines neutrality as “the legal status arising from the abstention of a state from all participation in a war between other states, the maintenance of an attitude of impartiality toward the belligerents, and the recognition by the belligerents of this abstention and impartiality”.

A forum was organised in the Turkmen capital today to commemorate the development where global leaders, including heads of state from Russia and Turkiye, were among the attendees.

Talking about the “scourge” of terrorism on the occasion, the premier called on the international community and said, “We need the international community to urge the Afghan Taliban regime to fulfil its international obligations and commitments and rein in terrorists operating from its territory.”

PM Shehbaz also expressed gratitude to Qatar, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates for their efforts in brokering a ceasefire between Islamabad and Kabul.

The premier noted that while the ceasefire still stood, it remained “fragile”.

He also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to “peaceful dispute resolution”.

“The UN Security Council’s (UNSC) adoption of resolution 2788 earlier this year was a strong endorsement of Pakistan’s vision for the peaceful settlement of disputes,” he said.

In July, the UNSC had unanimously adopted a resolution sponsored by Pakistan, calling for the strengthening of international mechanisms to settle disputes through peaceful means.

In his remarks, PM Shehbaz also talked about Gaza and expressed the hoped that ongoing peace efforts would “ultimately protect and save the lives of innocent Palestinians, ensuring a lasting and permanent ceasefire, [and] allow the flow of critical humanitarian aid”.

“Pakistan has been and shall continue to support all efforts aimed at upholding the inalienable right to self-defence for the Palestinian people as well as the brave and resilient Kashmiri people,” he went on to say.

The premier noted that “the pursuit of lasting peace is intrinsically linked to the path of sustainable development”.

“In this regard, the 2030 agenda for sustainable development presents a universal blueprint for a better and peaceful world.

“Socio-economic development and the welfare of our people are my government’s foremost priority,” he said.

PM Shehbaz told the conference that Pakistan was making “significant strides in several key areas, including advancing financial inclusion, bringing women and marginalised into the economic mainstream”.

Shifting his attention to climate, the premier said that Pakistan had demonstrated its commitment to undertaking cleaner and greener solutions, “transforming our landscape and setting a global example in ecosystem restoration”.

The premier, however, pointed out that similar to many developing nations, Pakistan’s “quest” for sustainable development was “facing the headwinds of climate-induced disasters and inequities in international economic relations”.

He also highlighted the “catastrophic impact” of floods in recent years. The prime minister told the gathering that “climate change, poverty, and inequality are not isolated challenges”.

“These are transnational threats,” he said, adding that resolving them required “solutions built on a foundation of shared responsibility and unity of purpose, and access to advanced technology, especially digital technology”.

He insisted that “it must also be equitable and without any kind of discrimination”.

In his concluding remarks, PM Shehbaz thanked the Turk­menistan leadership for hosting the forum.

“I appeal to all of you ladies and gentlemen to let this forum serve as a genuine call to action and urgent action for a new paradigm of international relations where we move from zero-sum mindsets to purposeful cooperation,” the premier said.

“Let us invest in connectivity, not just as conduits for transportation of goods but as bridges for people, ideas and prosperity. Let us commit to [resolving] disputes peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy and reaffirm our earnest commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, and let us together chart a common course towards a future defined by peace, mutual trust and shared prosperity.

“For far too long, the seeds of hatred and conflict have overshadowed our world,” PM Shehbaz noted, calling on the world to “let the dove of peace take flight once more”.

Shehbaz-Erdogan meeting

In a meeting with President Erdogan on sidelines of the forum, PM Shehbaz expressed Pakistan’s resolve to “strengthen bilateral cooperation” with Turkiye in various sectors, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“During their warm and cordial meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the significance of the historic and deep fraternal bonds between the two nations, that are rooted in shared values and a common aspiration for peace and prosperity,” the statement said.

PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction at “leadership-level engagements” between the two nations and at the “convening of the 16th session of the Pak-Turkiye Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) that would ensure implementation of the decisions of the 7th High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), it added.

He expressed his firm resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Turkiye in all areas of mutual interest, including political, energy, economic, defence and investment.

“While identifying energy, petroleum and minerals as priority sectors, the prime minister welcomed Turkish interest and investments in these areas,” the statement said.

PM Shehbaz also “urged the two sides to ensure the timely implementation of the recently signed memoranda of understanding/agreements in these critical sectors.”

During the meeting, the premier expressed Pakistan’s desire to seek “benefit from Turkish expertise in the privatisation of distribution companies”.

“In this regard, it was decided that ministerial-level exchanges between the two countries would take place very soon,” the statement said.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz “underscored the importance of regional connectivity as manifested by the revival of the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail network,” the statement read.

It added that “both leaders also exchanged views on regional as well as global developments.”

PM Shehbaz lauded the Turkish president’s “bold leadership and strong commitment to peace efforts in Gaza”.

Turning his attention to Pak-Afghan relations, the premier thanked Turkiye for its “constructive role” in mediating talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

However, PM Shehbaz maintained that “peace would only be possible if Pakistan’s security concerns were fully addressed”.

“President Erdogan thanked PM Shehbaz for his views, particularly his kind words and expressed his desire to work together with a view to build stronger ties between the two countries,” the statement said.

Shehbaz-Pezeshkian meeting

Later, PM Shehbaz also held a bilateral meeting with President Pezeshkian, the PMO Office said in a separate statement.

“During their warm and cordial meeting, both leaders appreciated the strong support that their countries had provided to each other when they had faced external aggression earlier this year,” the statement read, apparently referring to the conflict between India and Pakistan in May and another one between Iran and Israel in June.

The statement further said that noting the “successful convening” of the 22nd meeting of the Pak-Iran Joint Economic Commission earlier this year, the premier emphasised the need for both sides to continue working closely to strengthen bilateral cooperation with a view to enhancing the volume of bilateral trade, operationalising border markets, strengthening border security, and reinvigorating transport connectivity through the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail network.

It said the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

“The prime minister stressed the need to urge the Afghan Taliban regime to take meaningful action to address Pakistan’s serious security concerns as regards terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.”

Moreover, the two leaders also discussed ongoing peace efforts regarding Gaza, the statement said.

It added that “President Pezeshkian thanked the prime minister for the most useful and timely exchange of views and stated that Iran also desired to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan”.

“The meeting reflected the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in their shared history, culture, and faith. Both leaders agreed to continue regular high-level engagements and consultations to further consolidate bilateral relations,” it read.

The statement also said that the PM conveyed his warm regards and good wishes for Ayatollah Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran.

PM Shehbaz also held informal meetings with several other world leaders on sidelines of the international forum, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

Dar meets other foreign ministers

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is accompanying the premier to Turkmenistan, held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In a post on X, Dar said that the pair discussed “bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments”.

“We agreed to further deepen collaboration in trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed our commitment to working together for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” he added.

In a separate post, Dar said that he also met with Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubeav, and the pair “reviewed progress” on Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan’s bilateral relations.

“Following the recent visit of the president of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, we reviewed the progress of our bilateral relations, discussed regional developments, and agreed to work together to further enhance cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” Dar added.

Dar also met the foreign ministers of Turkiye and Oman, and the three exchanged views on “regional and international developments.”

“Good to catch up with my brothers, FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi @badralbusaidi of Oman and FM Hakan Fidan @HakanFidan of Türkiye, today in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the Peace & Trust Conference,” he said in another post on X.

“We exchanged views on regional & international developments, and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen our fraternal ties,” he said.

The foreign minister also met with his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

In the meeting with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the pair agreed to “deepen cooperation” across various sectors.

While in a meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Dar and Saidov reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz and other leaders attending the international forum, also visited the Monument of Neutrality in Ashgabat, where a floral wreath laying ceremony was held.

PM Shehbaz had met Turk­menistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Thursday and congratulated him on the 30th anniversary of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and on the UN designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

While underscoring the importance of the historic and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, the PM expressed his resolve to further strengthen ties between the two countries, partic­ularly through enh­anced trade and economic engagement.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to enhance connectivity with Turkmenistan through land and sea routes.

In a subsequent post on X, the premier said he looked forward to welcoming President Berdimuhamedov and politician Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Pakistan next year.

PM Shehbaz has undertaken the visit at the invitation of the Turkmen president.

In addition to Dar, Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Tariq Fatemi, a key aid to the PM, and Special Assistant to the PM Talha Burki are part of the delegation accompanying the premier on the trip.