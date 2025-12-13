E-Paper | March 20, 2026

How India became Hindutva

Rafia Zakaria Published December 13, 2025
The writer is an attorney teaching constitutional law and political philosophy.
The writer is an attorney teaching constitutional law and political philosophy.
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A FEW days ago, I made the mistake of posting a simple question on X. I had just seen the Indian film Dhurandhar, which attempts to connect Karachi’s Lyari gang wars of the 1990s to the Mumbai terrorist attack many years later. My question was simple and legitimate: “Why are Indians so obsessed with Pakistan?” I posed the question out of genuine bafflement. Pakistan has been attacked by India numerous times, yet one would have to look incredibly hard to find Pakistani television or film media focus on proving Indian villainy. India, and Dhurandar is evidence of this, is utterly obsessed with presenting mono-dimensional characters of Pakistanis and of Muslims, all of whom seem to be intent on attacking India.

Unsurprisingly, the second I posed the question, the troll farms set about hurling insults of the worst kind at me. The level of vitriol in these comments was further evidence of nationalist anger. No Pakistani wakes up thinking about insulting random Indian columnists who write for Indian papers — the converse sadly is not true. I had also posed the question for a second reason: as those who have watched the film will notice, the film is well made. Bollywood filmmakers have made advances in cinematography, scriptwriting, the musical score, action sequences and production in general. How then can they be so retrogressive and backward in producing well-rounded characters if they are Muslim?

This time it is not Pakistanis alone who are fed up with such long productions of what is essentially Islamophobia. While the film is doing well in India — understandable given the kind of vitriolic anti-Pakistan narrative that is fed by the state to an entire generation — it has already been blocked in a number of Gulf countries. Given that millions of South Asians live in that region, this means that the film’s earnings have now been majorly hit. It appears that the state-driven narrative of animosity in India against Muslims might be getting in the way of the eagerness of many of its citizens to work in the Muslim countries of the Gulf. It is also likely that such actions will be repeated in the future as Pakistan increases its security presence in the Gulf.

How did India, once a secular and admired democracy, fall into such a deep pit of propaganda and historical mistruths? Some clues can be found in a dataset and article released by one of the few remaining esteemed and independent news sources in India. CERI-SciencesPo and The Caravan magazine — whose staff has faced harassment at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters — released an incredible initiative titled ‘Seeing the Sangh: The RSS Project’. The initiative, which features an eye-opening map reveals how the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which Modi has deceptively called “the largest NGO in the world” is actually “the largest far right network in history”.

How did India, once a secular and admired democracy, fall into such a deep pit of propaganda and historical mistruths?

The RSS along with its nasty propaganda against Muslims and minorities and its constant whetting of religious hatred has managed to become huge. The “RSS formally acknowledges only about three dozen affiliates, even though it is widely understood to coordinate a sprawling network,” ‘Seeing the Sangh’ explains. As is evident from the map, there are in fact a vast number of organisations in India that apparently do what the RSS wants — from organising mobs to lynch Muslims to developing campaigns to destroy mosques, to changing the names of cities and streets, to harassing ordinary Muslims to all manner of other hate-filled actions.

In the words of Christophe Jaffrelot, the research director at Sciences-Po in Paris and an esteemed scholar of South Asian history, “Hindutva is often equated with BJP, the Hindu nationalist party, but this ethno-religious movement has also developed deep roots in civil society since the creation of RSS in 1925. This dataset [on which the project is based], by revealing connections between the RSS, the mother organisation, and a myriad of more or less acknowledged subsidiaries which go much beyond what is known as the ‘Sangh Parivar’ (the RSS family), makes it very clear: extreme Hindu nationalist activists have reached out to almost every social and professional milieu. This network is not confined to India but is expanding globally thanks to the support of the diaspora, something this database captures also in great detail.”

Bollywood films are no exception to the rule. Nothing, it seems, happens in India today without the blessings and accommodation of the Hindutva mindset. It follows that even talented filmmakers who may have wished to make a more evolved film focused on story rather than propaganda have to produce slick and smartly produced garbage. If Dhurandhar did not have to fit into that box it could have competed with the best Hollywood film. But this is the story of India under Modi. Such is the toxic grip of Hindutva that potential and talent are being destroyed. Unfortunately, a large section of the Indian diaspora appears to have embraced Hindutva. This has led major US academic institutions like Rutgers and Stanford to focus on the poison being spread through this far right ideology.

The cost of hatred is that it eats a country whole from the inside. The ‘Seeing the Sangh’ map reveals just how this has happened in India. Even as a large section of Indians may be oblivious to the cost that the Modi regime has incurred, the rest of the world can see the tragedy clearly. Ironically, despite their general eagerness to underscore how awful all Pakistanis are — the Indian audience watching Dhurandar appears to have fallen in love not with the Indian spy character who roams Karachi for RAW but the character of Rehman Dakait. Whether they admit it consciously or not everyone knows a lie when they encounter one.

The writer is an attorney teaching constitutional law and political philosophy.

rafia.zakaria@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pak India Ties
World

Rafia Zakaria is an attorney and human rights activist. She is a columnist for DAWN Pakistan and a regular contributor for Al Jazeera America, Dissent, Guernica and many other publications.

She is the author of The Upstairs Wife: An Intimate History of Pakistan (Beacon Press 2015). She tweets @rafiazakaria

Rafia Zakaria

Read more

Nasir Mehmood Khan
Dec 13, 2025 07:14am
Good to read, well researched.
Recommend 0
AbdulHaque Shaikh
Dec 13, 2025 07:50am
Ms. Zakaria Hindutva was present in DNA of high caste Hindus. Due to influence of Nehru Gandhi on Indian politics, Hindutva remain dormant.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Dec 13, 2025 08:51am
"How India became Hindutva". Please don't shed tears for India. Leave some for Pakistan where minorities are nonexistence. Blasphemy is used to terrorize everyday. Kindly look inside before looking outside if you really care about others.
Recommend 0
Just Saying
Dec 13, 2025 09:54am
Why are Pakistanis always worried about secularism in India?
Recommend 0
Sultan
Dec 13, 2025 10:45am
Hindutva is reality this is what should be its identity of India, For hindus is hindustan for muslims is pakistan that was the idealogy of partition, isnt it?
Recommend 0
Mullah
Dec 13, 2025 11:32am
If what the author write is true, in India the Muslim population by now would have become like the Hindu and Sikh population in Pakistan. Let fairness rule the truth. The Muslim population in India is now about 230 million.If Muslims are not treated well this would not have been possi9ble.Some of the people in Pakistan has tunnel vision and they simply believe in what the vested interest of politicians and establishment propagate for their survival, Intellectuals should speak the truth.
Recommend 0
Burki
Dec 13, 2025 11:46am
The tragedy is that a decade ago, many Pakistanis were inspired by the more measured and humane voices within Bollywood, which resonated widely. Today, however, the industry appears locked in a competition to produce ever more sensational propaganda films, just to please BJP and Hindutva nationalists.
Recommend 0
Amar
Dec 13, 2025 12:01pm
'Indians' on twitter hardly represents India, and most likely the 'Indians' there could be BJP IT cell handles. Most Indians are tolerant towards others, and I hardly see Indians behave like that in real life.
Recommend 0
Reshu
Dec 13, 2025 12:43pm
Nice article, but what about radicalism in Pakistan
Recommend 0
H2o
Dec 13, 2025 01:17pm
India is just asking for someone to colonize them for next 500 year. Freedom is hard to digest.
Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Dec 13, 2025 02:13pm
It is very easy to understand that, when RSS militant killed the father of the Indian Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, foundation of Hidutva was already laid, eliminating "Non Violence ", of Gandhi
Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Dec 13, 2025 02:15pm
@Just Saying, because, Hindutva is not secular.
Recommend 0
Vin
Dec 13, 2025 02:18pm
There are many Muslims who are part of RSS. There are many Muslims who are part of the movie. RSS hindutva has failed to legalise beef even in Maharashtra. India has never been a secular country, also Muslims appeasement has nothing to do with secularism. Historical distortions are there in both india and Pakistan. Author seems to be confused among hindutva, brahmavad, and nationalism.
Recommend 0
Indoaryan
Dec 14, 2025 01:26am
@Sultan, Nice to see a Pakistani person rising above the current misconceptions that all Hindus/ Sikhs are all evil and they are detrimental to Pakistan’s well being. The partition of India should have given both countries peace and happiness but it seems it have given both countries fear of each other. It seems there will never be peace between these two countries. Hope I am wrong.
Recommend 0
El Cid
Dec 14, 2025 07:04am
@kamal chowkidar, There you go. You just underlined, proved beyond doubt the authors point.
Recommend 0
Sahil
Dec 14, 2025 03:42pm
Where is she teaching ' Constitutional law " ? not in Pakistan atleast.
Recommend 0
Thev Dia
Dec 14, 2025 05:12pm
Every chance ruined by selfish entities in the name of religion and politics.
Recommend 0
AA Moosavi
Dec 14, 2025 05:14pm
India hasn't changed, it has been unmasked. The caste system was the beginning of Hindutva.
Recommend 0
Asim
Dec 14, 2025 05:22pm
Agree with Indian obsession about Pakistan and I guess it is mainly because of politicians who strongly believe in getting votes because of hate mantra and not progression.
Recommend 0
Thev Dia
Dec 14, 2025 10:54pm
This is detailed article.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe