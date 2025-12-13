Book review : Scooby-Doo: Jungle Jeopardy

A rumble in the jungle is nothing new for Scooby-Doo. Chasing six-foot-tall cat-like creatures on the sidelines of an archaeological excavation is, and that’s precisely what you get with Scooby-Doo: Jungle Jeopardy, a brand-new original Scooby-Doo adventure.

Written by Jesse Leon McCann and illustrated by Duendes del Sur, the book takes you on an adventure where nothing is what it seems. When Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo travel to Central America to meet one of Daphne’s professors, Professor Peabody, they have no idea they’ll end up doing what they do best — search for clues and catch the wrongdoers.

The mystery unfolds near a Mayan pyramid that is guarded by half-man, half-beast creatures willing to go to any lengths to protect their interests. But as Mystery Inc. discovers more clues, sinister motives and the ever-available Scooby snacks, they realise whatever is happening with the professor and his colleagues is solvable — and they crack the case like never before.

One of the best things about this book is that the readers and Mystery Inc. solve the mystery simultaneously. Just like the gang, who doesn’t have a clue about what’s happening around them, the reader is also in the dark until the final trap is set.

On their way to solving the mystery, the kids encounter plenty besides cat-men, including a waterfall, scattered logs and snakes. How they escape all these “jeopardies” is what the book is all about. The all-colour edition is a bonus and so is the text, which feels like it was lifted straight from a Scooby-Doo TV episode. I will not be surprised if you read the lines of the characters in their own unmistakable accents.

So go ahead, meet the famous meddling kids and spend some time solving a mystery with them.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 13th, 2025