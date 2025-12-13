E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Book review : Scooby-Doo: Jungle Jeopardy

Omair Alavi Published December 13, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A rumble in the jungle is nothing new for Scooby-Doo. Chasing six-foot-tall cat-like creatures on the sidelines of an archaeological excavation is, and that’s precisely what you get with Scooby-Doo: Jungle Jeopardy, a brand-new original Scooby-Doo adventure.

Written by Jesse Leon McCann and illustrated by Duendes del Sur, the book takes you on an adventure where nothing is what it seems. When Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo travel to Central America to meet one of Daphne’s professors, Professor Peabody, they have no idea they’ll end up doing what they do best — search for clues and catch the wrongdoers.

The mystery unfolds near a Mayan pyramid that is guarded by half-man, half-beast creatures willing to go to any lengths to protect their interests. But as Mystery Inc. discovers more clues, sinister motives and the ever-available Scooby snacks, they realise whatever is happening with the professor and his colleagues is solvable — and they crack the case like never before.

One of the best things about this book is that the readers and Mystery Inc. solve the mystery simultaneously. Just like the gang, who doesn’t have a clue about what’s happening around them, the reader is also in the dark until the final trap is set.

On their way to solving the mystery, the kids encounter plenty besides cat-men, including a waterfall, scattered logs and snakes. How they escape all these “jeopardies” is what the book is all about. The all-colour edition is a bonus and so is the text, which feels like it was lifted straight from a Scooby-Doo TV episode. I will not be surprised if you read the lines of the characters in their own unmistakable accents.

So go ahead, meet the famous meddling kids and spend some time solving a mystery with them.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 13th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Omair Alavi has been writing for different publications since the ‘90s. He follows hockey, tennis and cricket religiously, and in that order.

He tweets @omair78

Omair Alavi

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe