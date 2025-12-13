E-Paper | March 20, 2026

The weekly weird

From InpaperMagazine Published December 13, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

School searches for teddy lost in stratosphere

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com
www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

A school in England is seeking help to locate Bradford Bear, a teddy sent into the stratosphere on a weather balloon by seventh and eighth graders with the Southampton University Spaceflight Society. A camera recorded his journey and showed him being jostled free above Henley-on-Thames on 10 November.

He was expected to parachute safely near Basingstoke, but likely landed between Earley and Fawley — the former a town and the latter a village. The school asked for any information, footage or details about his whereabouts. Science teacher Ellie Robinson said Bradford reached about 16.7 miles high and reassured students that he is brave and resourceful.

Record-breaking 2,819-pound pumpkin

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com
www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

Twins Ian and Stuart Paton, of Lymington, England, set a Guinness World Record with a 2,819-pound pumpkin named Muggle, also the largest by circumference at 21 feet, 3.8 inches.

The brothers, who have been growing giant pumpkins for more than 50 years, harvested and transported it safely to the Wargrave Nursery Giant Vegetable Weigh-Off near Reading. Officials celebrated the milestone as a major achievement for British pumpkin growers.

World’s largest spider web found

https://i.dawn.com/primary/2025/12/693c8fe2aa43e.gif
https://i.dawn.com/primary/2025/12/693c8fe2aa43e.gif

Researchers have discovered the world’s largest spider web, built by more than 111,000 spiders, in the Cave of Sulphur near the Greek-Albanian border.

Stretching 106 square metres, the web is created by two species, Tegenaria domestica and Prinerigone vagans, living together in a rare cooperative ecosystem. The spiders feed on midges that consume sulphur-based microbial biofilms, and the cave’s darkness may explain their unusual harmony.

The massive web, located in a maze-like cave, is a scientific marvel — and quite a thrill for arachnophiles .

AI singer hits Billboard, lands $3m deal

https://i.dawn.com/primary/2025/12/693c
https://i.dawn.com/primary/2025/12/693c

Xania Monet, an AI-powered digital singer created by poet Telisha “Nikki” Jones, has become the first AI artist to debut on a Billboard radio chart, reaching No. 30 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart.

Monet’s song How Was I Supposed to Know went viral on TikTok, leading to a $3 million record deal with Hallwood Media.

Jones uses AI to transform her lyrics and life-inspired poems into R&B music, describing Xania as an extension of herself. Since debuting, Xania has released 44 songs on Spotify and amassed over 1.2 million followers, sparking debate about AI’s growing role in the music industry and its impact on human artists.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 13th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe