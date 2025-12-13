DEA issues 14-point security SOPs for private schools

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi District Education Authority (DEA) has issued 14-point security measures and school safety SOPs for private educational institutions across the district, which will come into effect immediately.

DEA Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Tariq said action would be taken against institutions that fail to implement the SOPs. He added that the administration of private schools has been strictly instructed to complete the security arrangements within two days.

Under the new directives, all private educational institutions are required to construct a boundary wall at least 8 feet high with two feet of barbed wire on top, install CCTV cameras and ensure their full functionality, including a UPS and backup system.

Schools will also ensure proper CCTV coverage both inside and outside the school, establish a functional control room, have a working metal detector, and hire security guards who are fully uniformed and armed, after a thorough verification process.

In addition, a visitors’ register must be maintained at the vigilance point, emergency numbers should be prominently displayed and posters with security instructions, emergency exits, and school safety mock drills must be used.

The CEO emphasised that no negligence regarding children’s safety would be tolerated.

All school owners and principals were strictly instructed to implement the SOPs immediately and submit a completion report within the stipulated timeframe. “Strict legal action will be taken in case of any violation,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025