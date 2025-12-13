Pakistan expected to become member of olive council: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said Pakistan was expected to become a member of the International Olive Council (IOC) within a couple of months, which will enhance global recognition of its olive industry.

He was inaugurating a three-day ‘National Olive Festival’, which opened at F-9 Park on Friday.He said olive sector is one of the strongest drivers of economic and social development in rural areas, where it promotes growth, generates stable employment and create opportunities.

The annual olive festival marked a major milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards a sustainable and competitive olive sector with display of olives and olives products and enthusiastic participation from provinces and organisations. The festival aims to promote olive cultivation, local farming, food security, and modern agriculture in Pakistan. Olive lovers and families enthusiastically attended the opening day of the festival.

The minister appreciated the support of the Italian government for the development of Pakistan’s olive sector, noting that Italy is providing technical assistance and has also approved a 20 million euros project for Pakistan.

He noted that olives constitute a major global agricultural industry, citing Spain’s $11 billion and Italy’s significant annual exports. In comparison, Pakistan’s total agricultural exports stand at $9 billion, while the country spends $4 billion annually on importing palm oil.

He emphasised that by increasing domestic olive production, Pakistan will not only meet its own needs but also generate valuable foreign exchange through exports in the coming years.

He stressed that the government is prioritizing the supply of quality saplings, research, modern oil extraction facilities, and overall improvement of the value chain.

Upgrading olive packaging, branding, and marketing to international standards, he said, is essential.

The minister termed the olive festival as a significant milestone for Pakistan, stating that Pakistan has vast potential for olive cultivation and that the crop is no longer an experiment but has now matured into a fully emerging industry.

Rana Tanveer Hussain reiterated that farmers are the backbone of the country and assured that the government will extend all possible support to them.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025