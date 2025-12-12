Two women teachers shot dead in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Two women teachers were shot dead in the limits of Parang police station here on Thursday as they’re on the way to their school.

Nida Shamsher of Parang Safirkhel locality, who was injured in the firing incident, told police that she and Saadat Begum taught at the Government Girls High School, Shah Pasand Kalley, and went there together on foot.

She said two gunmen riding a motorcycle fired at her and her colleague near the Parang graveyard on Thursday morning and fled.

“Saadat Begum died on the spot, while I was seriously injured,” she said.

Nida was later shifted to the Peshawar Hospital due to critical injuries but died. She had told police that she had no enmity.

The police registered a case against gunmen and started an investigation.

Funeral prayers of the teachers were offered together in their ancestral graveyard where thousands of people showed up.

Teacher organisations condemned the incident and demanded of authorities to ensure early arrest of the killers for punishment and foolproof protection for teachers.

DPO Waqas Khan visited the crime scene along with SP Investigation Alamzeb Khan and ordered formation of an investigation team.

The police collected 30-bore pistol shells and other evidence and sealed the place for investigation. A search operation was also launched to arrest gunmen.

A special team, led by SP (Investigation) Alamzeb Khan and comprising DSP (City), SHO of the Parang police station and other officers, was directed to trace and arrest attackers.

The DPO said protection of female students was the primary responsibility of the government, so effective measures were indispensable to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, Zahoor Ahmad Zarifkhel of the Evaji Alliance for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Children has condemned the killings and said women were considered relatively easy targets for such attacks.

In a statement, Mr Zarifkhel said that the murder of two teachers on their way to school was not only against Pakhtun traditions but was also a clear example of hostile approach against women.

He demanded the immediate arrest of culprits for exemplary punishment to prevent such incidents.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025