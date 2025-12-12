Seven injured in quadcopter strike during Lakki football match

LAKKI MARWAT: At least seven people including some minors were injured in a quadcopter attack carried out by terrorists on a playground during a football match in Shaikh Landak area within the limits of Havaid police station here on Thursday.

A police official confirmed the attack and said that the quadcopter dropped explosives on the spectators watching the match in the rural locality. “At the time of the attack, local tribesmen including children had gathered there to watch the match,” he maintained.

He said the quadcopter disappeared when local tribesmen opened fire on it.

According to some reports circulating on the social media platforms, at least seven people were injured in the strike as the explosives dropped by the quadcopter exploded with a bang.

The injured were identified as Farhan, 7, Zainullah, 25, Mujahidullah, 6, Hamza, 15, Aafia, 6, Danish, 9, and Aftab.

Separately, a police official was injured when terrorists attacked him near Tarang graveyard on Mandan Road in Bannu on Thursday evening.

A police official identified the wounded cop as Ziaullah and said that the terrorists opened fire on the cop when he was going home on a motorcycle and escaped.

He said the injured police official was moved to the District Headquarters Hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. Meanwhile, Lakki police foiled a bid to kidnap two people including a health official in Kurrum Par area on Thursday.

A police official said that unknown miscreants intercepted Muhammad Haroon, an EPI technician, and his companion Musawir in the Mangala area of the trans-river belt. He said the armed suspects snatched a motorcycle, a cold chain vaccine carrier box and a mobile phone from them and also tried to take them some unknown location.

“Knowing about the incident, the local authorities alerted the area police with directions to ensure safe recovery of the kidnapped official and his companion,” he said.

The official said that the kidnappers freed the two men due to a heavy presence of police in the area. The official said that both the health worker and his companion reached Dadiwala police station safely.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025