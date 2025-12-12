Student found dead in Jinnah College hostel

PESHAWAR: A female second-year pre-medical student of Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hostel at the university campus here on Thursday.

According to campus police, the student has been identified as Khushbakht, daughter of Khalid Khan, a resident of Charsadda. She was residing in the Tribal Hostel.

Initial police reports suggest that the death appears to be natural, as no visible marks were found on the body. However, an investigation has been launched, and the body has been shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital for postmortem examination.

Police added that the student’s parents had visited her a day earlier to drop some clothes and other items.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025