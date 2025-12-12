E-Paper | March 19, 2026

NA speaker directs to expedite family suites work in Parliament Lodges

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 12, 2025
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ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure high construction standards and timely completion of the 104 family suites and servant quarters in Parliament Lodges.

He emphasised that members of Parliament have long faced accommodation challenges, making it imperative that the project be completed without any further delay.

He issued these directives during his visit to the construction site. He also inspected the under-construction model family suites project.

The project was originally initiated in 2011 and was scheduled for completion in 2013, but remained stalled for over a decade.

At the request of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif approved the immediate release of funds, enabling the long-pending project to resume after years of delay.

Due to the Speaker’s persistent efforts and unwavering commitment, construction work, which had been halted for more than ten years, has now successfully restarted.

He further instructed that no negligence or lapse in the timely completion of the project would be tolerated. Under the special supervision of the Speaker, the construction work is now in progress.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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