French, German embassies honour minority rights advocate Satyani

ISLAMABAD: The French and German embassies jointly hosted a ceremony at the French Residence on Wednesday to honour human rights defender Pirbhu Lal Satyani, one of 14 global recipients of the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law 2025.

Diplomats, civil society representatives and journalists attended the event held on the eve of International Human Rights Day.

French representatives praised Pirbhu Satyani’s long-standing work in defending the rights of minorities, women and children, particularly in Sindh.

As programme manager at the National Commission for the Rights of the Child, he has been widely recognised for his research and advocacy for the Dalit community, which faces deep, structural marginalisation within both Hindu and Christian minority groups.

HR activist’s work for defending minorities issues praised

The audience was informed that since 2016, France and Germany have used International Human Rights Day to recognise individuals who demonstrate extraordinary courage in promoting human dignity, fighting discrimination and defending freedom of expression.

Previous Pakistani recipients included Justice Project Pakistan founder Sarah Belal, who was represented by her colleague and transgender rights advocate Nayyab Ali, who attended the ceremony.

The embassies emphasised that Pirbhu Satyani’s efforts align closely with European Union priorities, particularly within the GSP Plus monitoring framework, where the protection of minority rights remains a key benchmark.

His steady, often quiet work on issues such as forced labour, child protection and minority rights was praised as essential to strengthening human rights protections in Pakistan.

In his remarks, Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey extended congratulations to Pirbhu Satyani and his family, noting the pride his children could take in his achievements.

In her remarks, Ambassador of Germany Ina Lepel said minorities, whether ethnic, religious or cultural, often face exclusion and discrimination, especially in times of rising social polarisation.

Pirbhu Satyani’s work has brought national attention to the layered challenges faced by Dalits, who experience multiple forms of marginalisation.

Beyond raising awareness, she said, he has led practical initiatives to safeguard children from forced marriage, forced labour and bonded labour.

His efforts to promote birth registration have also been critical in ensuring legal protection for children from disadvantaged communities, she added, congratulating him and calling for continued support for his vital work.

Speaking to the guests, Pirbhu Satyani said he was honoured and regarded the award as a responsibility and a milestone to work harder in the future.

“Human rights violations are not permanent. These are created by people and can be ended by people through courage and will,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with the formal presentation of the medal and diploma, followed by warm applause for Satyani’s contributions to human rights at home and abroad.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025