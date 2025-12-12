E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Automobile sales surge 52pc in November

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 12, 2025
Overall auto sales rose 48pc to 75,042 units during 5MFY26.—Dawn/file
Overall auto sales rose 48pc to 75,042 units during 5MFY26.—Dawn/file
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KARACHI: Sales of cars, pickups, vans and sport utility vehicles surged 52 per cent year-on-year to 15,442 units in November, but declined by 11pc month-on-month.

The yearly growth numbers are fuelled by new entrants alongside falling interest rates, easing inflation, and improving macroeconomic sentiments. The MoM drop was due to seasonality, wherein generally, before the year-end delivery of vehicles is deferred to first month of next year for latest model registration.

According to Topline Research the overall auto sales during 5MFY26 rose by 48pc to 75,042 units YoY from 50,856 units in 5MFY25.

Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL) posted highest YoY growth of 135pc YoY and remained flat on MoM basis to 2,609 units in November. Sales during 5MFY26 stood 10,096 units, up by 69pc YoY.

Indus Motor Company (IMC) posted the YoY growth of 75pc to 3,833 units. Sales during 5MFY26 had surged by 68pc to 18,251 units as compared to same period last fiscal year.

Hyundai Nishat reported YoY growth of 38pc in November to 1,001 units, but fell by 8pc MoM, while 5MFY26 sales rose by 71pc 5,699 units.

Sazgar Engineering reported sales of 1,109 units, up 90pc YoY but down 20pc MoM, while 5MFY26 sales rose by 44pc to 6,045 units.

Pak Suzuki saw the surge of 23pc YoY reaching 6,615 units in November but witnessed an 11pc fall MoM. Cumulative sales went up by 31pc to 33,849 in 5MFY26 from 25,812 units in same period last year.

Sales of two- and three-wheelers increased by 38pc YoY and remained flattish MoM, totalling 165,753 units in November. Atlas Honda Ltd witnessed record monthly sales yet again at 140,382 units in November, while 5MFY26 sales surged 33pc to 647,887 units.

Tractors’ sales rose by 7pc YoY and 27pc MoM to 3,663 units in November due to government tractor scheme and improving farm economics, but remained flat by 8pc in 5MFY26 to 9,530 units. Truck and bus sales surged 62pc YoY but down 31pc MoM to 530 units in November, while sales rose by 97pc in 5MFY26 to 3,159 units.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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