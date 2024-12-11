E-Paper | December 11, 2024

Auto sales stay high this year despite monthly drop

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 07:28am
Car sales plunged 25 per cent to 7,909 units in November from 10,557 units in October.—Reuters/file

KARACHI: Despite a month-on-month sales drop in November, car sales during 5MFY24 clocked in at 38,534 units, rising 50 per cent from 25,746 units a year ago.

Sales of jeeps, vans and pickups, after facing a slight fall in November to 2,191 units from 2,551 in October, swelled by 55pc to 12,259 units in July-November from 7,891 units last year.

According to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), car sales plunged 25.08 per cent to 7,909 units from 10,557 in October, while November 2023 sales were 4,875.

Total sales of jeeps, LCVs and vans in November stood at 2,191 compared to 2,551 in October and 1,600 units in November 2023.

PAMA has added a category of electric vehicles (EVs), marked by production and sales of Dewan’s Horni Ve of 70 and 63 units, respectively.

Demand jumps 50pc to 38,500 units in July-Nov

Mashood Ali Khan, an auto parts expert and vendor, said that a year-on-year increase in auto sales is a positive sign, motivating the industry to get back on track slowly.

During 5MFY25, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) sales recorded a 41pc rise to 25,812 units followed by 67pc by Indus Motor Company (IMC) to 10,886 units, 50pc by Honda Atlas Cars Ltd to 5,974 units and 233pc by Sazgar Engineering to 4,191 units compared to the same period last fiscal year. Hyundai Nishat sales during 5MFY25 fell by 1pc to 3,324. Sales of two- and three-wheelers increased by 26pc during July-Nov FY25 to 578,364 units from 459,459.

The tractor industry (Massey Ferguson and Al-Ghazi) recorded sales of 3,428 units in November, showing a decrease of 2pc YoY while recovering 98pc MoM. This was mainly due to SRO 563(1)/2022 rescinding. During 5MFY25, tractor sales decreased by 50pc to 10,367 units from 20,806 in the same period last year.

Truck and bus sales improved to 1,605 units in July-Nov FY25 from 857 in the same period last fiscal.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2024

