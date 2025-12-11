Rawalpindi police mull FIR over PTI sit-in outside Adiala

• PTI slams water cannon ‘assault’ on Imran’s sisters and party workers, warns against his transfer to another jail

• Privilege motion moved in NA after Khattak injured in melee

• Opposition plans ‘national conference’ on Dec 20-21; says party founder inseparable from nation, politics

• PM’s aide says all doors to talks with PTI now closed as party passed ‘point of no return’

• Gohar wants ‘common sense’ to prevail, questions move to isolate major party

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Politi­cal temperatures rose further on Wedne­sday, as Rawalpindi police sought a legal opinion on the question of registering an FIR against PTI leaders and supporters over a protest outside Adiala jail, even as the party moved a privilege motion in the National Assembly over alleged use of force against its workers, and voiced alarm at reports of Imran Khan’s possible transfer to another prison.

The PTI also joined other opposition parties in warning that efforts to “minus” the incarcerated former premier and clamp down on peaceful protest would only deepen the stand-off with the government and push the country towards greater political turmoil.

After entering a report in its daily police diary (roznamcha) on the PTI sit-in outside Adiala jail on the previous night, Rawalpindi police termed the demonstration a “violent protest by a political party with the intention of attacking Adiala jail” in a statement issued on Wednesday.

It noted that Section 144 was in force in the city and that it was the police’s respo­n­sibility to ensure its implementation.

A police spokesperson said Adiala jail was a sensitive and densely populated area where maintaining security and traffic order was crucial. He added that there was no visiting time at night and no one could be allowed to meet an inmate without a court order.

The spokesperson claimed that the po­lice had “shown extreme patience” du­r­ing the sit-in despite “attempts to vandalise and resist the police” by protesters.

“Members of the political party pelted stones and attacked the police, on which the law had to take its course. Water cannon had to be used, with extreme patience and strategy, to prevent malicious activity and an attack,” he said, adding that violation of the law would not be tolerated “under any circumstances” in such a sensitive area.

In a post on X at 3:58am, the party had claimed that authorities used water cannons to disperse Imran Khan’s sisters and peaceful PTI workers outside Adiala jail, despite a court order allowing a meeting with the jailed former PM.

The party said Mr Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, along with party leaders and workers, had spent the entire day peacefully waiting outside the prison to exercise their “constitutional and legal right” to meet their incarcerated leader on a court-mandated visitation day.

“This brutal crackdown on a peaceful sit-in violates basic human rights and freedom of assembly in freezing weather!” the party said. It also shared a video of a water cannon being used as people, bundled up against the cold, fled the scene.

A police source said a report on Tuesday night’s incident had already been recorded and could be converted into a formal FIR, in which the accused would be nominated and booked under the relevant sections of the law.

Privilege motion

On the other hand, PTI MNAs on Wednesday submitted a complaint for a “privilege motion” in the National Assembly against Rawalpindi police.

At a subsequent presser, opposition leaders claimed that PTI parliamentary leader Shahid Khattak’s “leg had been broken” in the melee.

The motion claimed that police had used force against PTI leaders and workers who were present outside the jail to express solidarity with the PTI founder imprisoned there.

The party also expressed grave concern over reports that the former prime minister might be transferred to another jail, calling such a move a blatant display of “fear, political desperation and weakness” on the part of the government.

The party said its founding chairman could neither be “minused” nor removed from the political arena, nor could his voice be sile­nced behind prison walls.

In a statement issued by the PTI Central Media Department, the party condemned remarks by federal ministers suggesting that Mr Khan may be mov­ed to another facility, saying the government “continued to tremble at his very name” despite keeping him incarcerated for over two and a half years.

The party also condemned what it described as a police “assault” on Mr Khan’s sisters, female workers and party leaders outside Adiala Jail.

It said the episode once again exposed the “stark reality” that the incumbent government had abandoned “moral boundaries, constitutional principles and basic human values” in its use of force against political opponents.

War of words

Meanwhile, the war of words between the opposition and the ruling coalition continued on Wed­nesday, with Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan saying that “things have reached a point of no return”, while PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali stressed that “common sense should prevail”.

The tensions have particularly intensified in rec­ent days after the spok­esperson for the armed forces held a hard-hitting press conference on Dec 6, in response to Imran Kha­n’s latest outburst against the military leadership.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Wali assailed the PTI for its recent actions, warning the party, “We have tolerated you with much grace and for the sake of democracy. However, things have now reached a point of no return, no mercy and no tolerance. All doors to talks are now closed.”

He went on to say that anyone supporting the incarcerated PTI founder “stood for the desecration of Pakistan’s sovereignty, honour and development”.

“We do not want to label anyone a traitor or ban a political party,” he continued. However, he stressed that “given the current state of affairs, I ask the people what else can be done”.

‘Common sense’

Later, leaders from opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), which also includes the PTI, addressed a press conference outside Parliament.

Among them, Barrister Gohar reiterated his party’s allegations that their “mandate had been stolen” in the last general elections.

“We did not stage a sit-in back then … We sat in parliament, believing that our voices would be heard, and a solution to our and the people’s difficulties would be found,” he said, adding that there had been multiple confrontations during the last two years. However, “at some point, common sense should prevail”, he said

Without naming anyone, he said: “If you want to create distance between [Imran] Khan and the people, this is not possible.”

He also spoke to the media earlier in the day, objecting to the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday.

The government, he said, was attempting to “pitch federating units against each other.”

“You are isolating a major political party. Does removing them from due process save democracy?” the PTI chairman asked.

Achakzai on dialogue

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai also addressed the press conference outside parliament.

Apparently alluding to the prospect of talks between the opposition and the government, he said: “If anyone wants to hold a dialogue, permission must be given to meet PTI founder Imran Khan. How can we negotiate without his permission?”

For his part, PTI leader Asad Qaiser announced that the opposition had decided to convene a “nati­onal conference” on Dec 20 and 21, in which all political parties and bar associations would be invited.

A national agenda would be presented at the conference, he said, adding, “We are peaceful people, and we will move forward in accordance with the Constitution and the law.”

Mr Qaiser also warned against the imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shifting the PTI founder from the Adiala jail, saying that the moves would “push the country towards anarchy”.

‘Dark period’

Later in the evening, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon addressed a press conference, assailing the PTI and its founder, alleging that the party’s time in power was a “dark period” in Pakistan’s history.

“He (Imran) is being portrayed as a hero who speaks against the establishment. However, if you go back in time, listen to how he spoke about the establishment,” the minister said.

“It is the same Khan who was willing to give Gen Bajwa a lifetime extension, and now these people talk about morals and revolution.”

“Why did you not say anything back then?” the PPP leader questioned. “It was not that long ago, so why have we erased it from our memories?” Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry, in a press conference in Islamabad, called on overseas Pakist­anis to recognise the “venomous rhetoric” being spread by PTI.

“I want the overseas Pakistanis to identify and acknowledge these gro­ups,” Mr Chaudhry said. “I want my nation, my Pakistanis, to acknowledge what is right and what is wrong.”

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025