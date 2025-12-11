Plea to suspend Kite Flying Ordinance rejected

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday turned down a request to suspend the operation of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance 2025, which allowed celebration of Basant festival, however, sought replies from the provincial government, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and others.

Justice Malik Awais Khalid was hearing a petition filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a self-styled public interest litigation organisation.

Advocate Azhar Siddique appeared before the court to represent the petitioner.

An assistant advocate general opposed the petition, saying the petitioner had not approached the relevant forums before moving the court.

During the hearing, Justice Khalid remarked that kite flying began in China 2,500 years ago and it is done all over the world, but safety is essential.

Advocate Siddique pointed out that kite strings in China and Japan are not made of metal.

He questioned the ‘undue’ haste to celebrate Basant and the government’s decision to issue an ordinance during the assembly session. He asked the court to suspend the impugned ordinance as an interim relief.

The judge asked the government counsel about measures being taken for the safety of the citizens.

The law officer sought time to submit a detailed reply on the issue.

The judge rejected the petitioner’s request of interim relief and adjourned the hearing till Dec 22.

The petition expressed concern that kite flying had caused numerous deaths in the past in different cities of the province and even the Supreme Court had previously ruled against the activity.

The petition feared that allowing kite flying again may lead to further loss of life while the Constitution guarantees the safety of every citizen’s life and property.

It asked the court to declare that the purported exercise of power under Article 128 of the Constitution for promulgating the impugned ordinance without any lawful or emergent circumstances is mala fide and constitutes an abuse of the governor’s ordinance-making power.

The petition requested the court to declare the ordinance along with the notification permitting kite flying null and void.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025