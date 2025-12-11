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Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology partially operational

Shafiq Butt Published December 11, 2025
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SAHIWAL: The chief minister has approved a development budget of Rs155 million, the filling of 48 ad hoc teaching and non-teaching posts of Grade 17 and above, and permission to appoint three data operators and seven ECG technicians on an ad hoc basis for the newly-established Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology (SIC).

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Khwaja Salman Rafique, while speaking to Dawn after chairing the inaugural meeting of the Board of Management of SIC at the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.

The minister said two senior registrars in anesthesiology, one senior registrar in cardiology, three senior registrars in cardiac surgery, and 10 medical officers have already been selected through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Of them, a number of doctors and paramedical staff have assumed duties to give some relief to local population.

CM approves Rs155 million development budget

The meeting was attended by Azmat Mahmood, Secretary SHC&ME, Dr Muhammad Akhter, Principal Sahiwal Medical (SMC) College, and other board members, while General Azhar Mahmood Kiyanai, Chairman of the Board, joined via video link.

Principal Dr Akhter told Dawn that the provincial cabinet, by relaxing Rule 22 of the PCS (A&CS) Rules, 1974, for one year or until the arrival of permanent staff, has granted special permission to fill 48 positions on an ad hoc basis under the Recruitment Policy 2022 and relevant service rules.

The ad hoc appointments include three associate professors (grade-19) in anesthesiology, cardiology, and cardiac surgery, eight assistant professors (grade 18) in cardiac surgery, cardiology, anesthesiology, pulmonology, and preventive cardiology, 12 senior registrars (grade 18), and 25 medical officers (grade 17), male and female.

Secretary Azmat Mahmood stated that the allocation of development funds and approval of both permanent and ad hoc posts was aimed at making the SIC fully functional to serve 6.7 million population of Sahiwal division.

The institute was envisioned and constructed with an investment of Rs1.5 billion by the Punjab government during the 2022–23 fiscal year, on the premises of the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital (STH).

Earlier, the SHC&ME Department had sanctioned 536 posts for SIC, including 83 Class IV employees, 98 paramedics, 197 doctors and administrative staff, and 158 charge nurses. However, only 85 personnel are currently working.Dr Zulficar, MS Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, said to date the institute has successfully performed seven bypass surgeries, 168 angiographies, and 38 angioplasty procedures.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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