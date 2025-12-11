KP Assembly witnesses uproar over ISPR chief’s remarks against Imran

PESHAWAR: Treasury members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday flayed the military spokesperson’s what they called humiliating remarks against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founder Imran Khan and provincial Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, triggering uproar in the house.

During a sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Suriyya Bibi, the assembly witnessed ruckus and adjournment when the opposition PML-N’s woman lawmaker, Sobia Shahid, displayed a picture of Army Chief and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The chair ordered security personnel to remove the picture. She censured Ms Shahid, saying the CDF represents the military and not her party.

“You should talk about your own performance as the lawmaker instead of displaying the CDF’s picture,” she observed before adjourning the sitting due to commotion.

Earlier, members of the ruling PTI complained that the country faced serious challenges like the poor law and order situation, financial stress and political instability. They insisted that that the country’s external issues could only be resolved once the “house is in order.”

Treasury MPA Mohammad Ajmal Khan said the recent presser by ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry against the PTI leadership, especially founder Imran Khan and CM Sohail Afridi, had angered the people of KP.

He said the military’s spokesman should not be speaking on controversial matters would aggravate the current political crisis in the country.

The lawmaker opposed the option of enforcing the Governor’s Rule in the province, warning it is no solution and will be unacceptable to residents. He said that the provincial assembly could help resolve issues among Mr Imran, the federal government and the security establishment.

Mr Khan also said once the “house was in order”, dialogue could be held with Afghanistan for lasting peace in the region.

Treasury MPA Humayun Khan said the legislature, the judiciary and the executive were main pillars of the state but an institution called itself the state that it never was.

He said that the military was raised and paid to protect the country’s borders.

Mr Khan came down hard on the military’s spokesman for making “insulting” remarks against the PTI founder and KP’s chief minister.

He said it was the Pakistan Air Force that did a great job in the May 8 conflict with India, so its chief should have been credited and made the Field Marshal.

The lawmaker said the creation of the CDS post should be reconsidered.

Member of the opposition PML-N Shahjahan Yousaf said the people were proud of the country’s armed forces for defeating a much larger adversary in the May clashes.

He said PTI members in the National Assembly should discuss the matters related to the Centre, while those in the KP Assembly should take up provincial issues.

Mr Yousaf said there was nothing wrong if all defence forces got united to defend the country.

He congratulated Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on becoming the CDF.

Housing minister Dr Amjad Ali condemned the use of water cannons against the sisters of the PTI’s founder during their protest sit-in staged outside Adiala Jail to seek a meeting with their brother.

He said that a law and order situation was being deliberately created in the province. He wondered how an official, being paid by the government, could hold a political presser. The minister said the military’s spokesperson should hold more and more news conferences to increase Mr Imran’s popularity.

Meanwhile, the house was informed that the province lacked the facility to measure uranium levels in the drinking water supplied to Karak district.

“We do not have that testing facility. We recently sent a letter to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority in this respect and will follow up and inform the house,” public health engineering minister Fazal Shakoor Khan informed lawmakers.

The minister’s statement came as PML-N member Farah Khan raised serious concerns about the rising number of blood and bone cancer patients as well as the high incidence of kidney failures due to the contaminated drinking water in the area.

In a question, she also asked whether any water filtration plant existed in the district, insisting that high-risk diseases in Karak were on the rise and the situation in the Shnawa Kudikhel area of the district had become alarming.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025