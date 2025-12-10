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ECP hears KP CM code of conduct case today

Iftikhar A. Khan Published December 10, 2025
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ISLAMABAD: The Ele­ction Commission of Pak­istan will take up a case against Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Chief Minister Soh­ail Afridi for violating the code of conduct during the NA-18 by-election, besides hearing a plea by a PTI candidate against rigging in the same election.

The ECP had summoned the CM after he threatened the election staff during a political gathering in Havelian, Abbottabad, ahead of a by-election in Haripur (NA-18). The commission had granted him an exemption from the next hearing and adjourned proceedings till December 4. The hearing, however, could not take place on December 4 due to the unavailability of the bench. Before that, the KP CM had appeared before the ECP on November 25.

NA-18 rigging plea

The commission will take up for a preliminary hearing the plea of Shehar Naz Omar, a PTI nominee who contested the election against a PML-N candidate held on November 23. She had challenged “grave irregularities, forgery, and fabrication” in the compilation of the final result.

In her complaint, Ms Omar, wife of Omar Ayub, sought an immediate recount and directions for attested copies of Form 45, on the basis of which Form 47 was issued.

According to a cause list issued by the ECP, a previous application filed by Shehar Naz seeking urgent redressal of violations of the Elections Act 2017 and Article 218(3) of the Constitution had also been clubbed with it. In her other application, she had asked for staying the consolidation proceedings.The seat from NA-18 fell vacant after Omar Ayub Khan, who was the National Assembly opposition leader, was disqualified following his conviction by an anti-terrorism court for his involvement in the May 9 protests.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

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