NA speaker invites opposition for consultation on water, food security

ISLAMABAD: National Assem­bly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said that opposition members would be invited to a national-level consultation to devise a joint strategy for water issues and food security.

“Safeguarding Pakistan’s future depends on the protection of water resources and addressing food security challenges. National unity and collaborative efforts are essential to finding sustainable solutions to these pressing issues. Resolving national challenges lies in inclusive dialogue and joint decision-making,” Speaker Sadiq emphasised.

The National Assembly speaker chaired a meeting on national challenges related to water scarcity and food security at the Parliament House.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly, Wapda Chairman retired Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed and senior officials from the Ministry of Water Resources.

During the meeting, Wapda chairman retired Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed gave a detailed briefing on the country’s water challenges, available water reservoirs, ongoing projects, and future requirements.

Says national unity key to resolve pressing issues; Wapda chairman briefs legislators on challenges

Mr Sadiq said that water scarcity and food security were the most serious national issues that required urgent and effective measures from all stakeholders.

Due to the sensitivity of the subject, he stated, opposition members were also invited to the meeting to discuss and formulate a comprehensive national strategy.

According to media reports, Pakistan has reported significant fluctuations in the flow of the Chenab River after India abruptly released and then restricted water from the Baglihar dam.

Wapda’s data showed a sharp swing in river inflows over the past 24 hours, prompting renewed concerns over India’s “tampering” with Chenab waters.

According to Wapda, the Chenab witnessed a dramatic increase of 58,300 cusecs in water flow on Monday after India opened the Baglihar dam spillways. However, within the next 24 hours, the river recorded a drop of 48,000 cusecs, marking an unusually steep drop.

On Tuesday, the Chenab’s inflow stood at 10,100 cusecs, compared to 7,000 cusecs the previous day.

If India continued, officials warned, to restrict outflows from the Baglihar dam, Pakistan could face even lower water levels in the Chenab.

The pattern of sudden releases followed by abrupt stoppages has heightened downstream vulnerability and added stress to water management systems.

The NA speaker had made similar offers to the opposition in the past as well. In one such offer made last month, Mr Sadiq told a group of parliamentarians from the opposition parties that dialogue between the ruling and opposition parties was the only way forward to resolve issues.

However, no substantial headway has been made so far as differences between the two sides on several issues largely remain unresolved.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025