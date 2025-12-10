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Sindh to introduce biogas-powered buses in Karachi: Sharjeel

Dawn Report Published December 10, 2025
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KARACHI: A high-level delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday met Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in Karachi, where he revealed the government’s plan to introduce Pakistan’s first biogas-powered buses.

The meeting reviewed in detail the financial assistance for ongoing transport schemes and discussed key future initiatives. Secretary Transport Asad Zamin and TransKarachi CEO Fawad Ghaffar Soomro also attended the meeting.

According to officials, the ADB delegation reaffirmed its backing for existing projects as well as new transport and mobility initiatives planned for Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior minister said that the Sindh government was initiating the procurement of biogas-powered buses for Karachi.

He said the government’s priority was to ensure that the buses were modern and provided services of an international standard.

The minister added that the buses would be environmentally friendly and equipped with an Intelligent Transport System (ITS). Work on a biogas plant to support the fleet would begin soon, he said.

He noted that projects such as the biogas plant would play an important role in promoting eco-friendly transport, adding that both biogas and electric vehicles would help reduce environmental pollution.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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