E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Illegal construction stopped in housing scheme

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
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RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday conducted an inspection visit to the Hawks Melbourne Housing Scheme at Chak Beli Khan Road and halted the illegal construction there.

The enforcement team, accompanied by the assistant commissioner cantonment and officials from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), carried out the inspection. The team observed ongoing construction in violation of RDA regulations and ordered a halt to all construction activities.

The RDA squad also submitted an application to the SHO Rawat for lodging a First Information Report (FIR) against the chief executive officer (CEO) and other officials of Hawks Melbourne Housing Scheme for violating the layout plan and illegal advertisements for sale and purchase of plots.

The squad further directed the developers and contractors to remove heavy machinery and restore compliance without delay. RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza said the authority would not tolerate any form of illegal or unauthorised development, especially in areas declared sensitive by regulatory bodies.

She added that strict enforcement operations will continue to protect public interest, ensure urban planning discipline and prevent fraudulent development practices. She advised citizens to avoid investing in unauthorised housing schemes and to verify the legal status of any project through official RDA platforms before making financial commitments.

She directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering branch to take strict actions against all illegal/unauthorised housing schemes, commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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