PTI threatens to shun assembly if cornered

• Ayaz Sadiq feels dialogue the only way forward, says he is still ready to play his role

• Barrister Gohar calls for defusing tensions, indicates all party lawmakers will resign if ‘minus-one formula’ is implemented

ISLAMABAD: With the main opposition PTI threatening to boycott parliamentary proceedings if the government continued to push it against the wall, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday reiterated his offer to mediate between the government and the party.

Responding to the points raised by PTI interim Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the NA speaker noted that dialogue was the only way forward.

He asked the opposition to consult on his offer and said he would also make a request to the government.

“What can be achieved by criticising the institutions. The army not only defends the borders but also fights terrorism in the country,” Mr Sadiq rema­rked. He added that while his previous efforts to resolve issu­es between the between government and the opposition had not succeeded, he was still ready to play his role.

‘En masse resignation’

Earlier speaking in the House, Barrister Gohar called for defusing tensions and warned that if would not be possible for them to sit in the House if the prevailing situation continued.

He also made it clear that the “minus-one [PTI founder Imran Khan] formula” would not work at all. The PTI leader indicated that all the party’s members would resign if there were any attempt to implement the minus-one formula.

He said the enemies of Pakistan and democracy wanted a fight between “tita­ns and gladiators”, and that the country’s enemies would benefit if a major political party and a state institution came face to face.

“It will be very unfortunate if the ongoing tensions in the country is not defused. There should be tolerance and not anarchy in politics,” he added. The PTI leader said the whole nation had been concerned since last Friday — when Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general held a press conference, wherein he launched a scathing attack on the PTI founder.

Without naming the DG ISPR, Barrister Gohar said certain press conferences were very “disappointing”.

He regretted that the PTI founder had been labelled a security threat, saying that it was unexpected.

“Press conferences are not addressed like this,” he remarked. He maintained that Imran Khan was a guarantee for the continuation of democracy and not a threat to national security.

Barrister Gohar said they had been demanding the PTI founder’s release, but a ban on meetings with him had now been placed.

“We never desire that infighting in the country starts after Pakistan’s victory against a hostile neighbour,” he said. He asked the speaker and parliament to play their roles in defusing the tensions.

Financial position

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told the House that the government’s efforts to broaden and deepen the tax base were yielding results and the tax-to-GDP ratio had entered double digits after a long time.

“It was 8.5 per cent in 2023-24 and 10.3pc last year. We are hopeful that it will be 11pc this year,” he remarked. He added that the total tax collection last year was Rs 11.7 trillion — a 27pc year-on-year increase.

The minister continued that income tax collection increased by 28pc, sales tax by 26pc, federal excise duty by 33pc, and customs duty by 16pc. He added that revenue collection figures till November this year showed a 10.3pc increase.

The minister said sugar and cement were the first two sectors where production was being digitally monitored through artificial intelligence. He elaborated that from July to November this year, Rs7bn in additional revenues from the sugar industry and Rs10bn from the cement sector had been collected compared to the same period last year.

Mr Aurangzeb said digital monitoring would be ex­­panded to other sectors, including tobacco and beverages. “Technology is a big equaliser. It brings transparency. Technology brings a world which is no place to hide,” he said.

The NA on Monday passed ‘The National Agri-trade and Food Safety Authority Bill, 2025’ and ‘The Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025’. ‘The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) (Amendment) Bill, 2025’ was also introduced in the House.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025