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PTI says ‘minus-Imran’ formula recipe for political turmoil

Ikram Junaidi Published December 8, 2025
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As political tensions continue to escalate in the wake of a fiery press conference by the Pakistan Army’s spokesperson targeting former prime minister Imran Khan, the PTI parliamentary party on Monday said that excluding the party founder from politics would only weaken the political system.

After the joint parliamentary party meeting held in the federal capital, the PTI leaders discussed the recent political developments concerning the former ruling party and the ban on meetings with Imran.

The meeting was attended by PTI lawmakers from both houses of parliament, including party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Ali Muhammad Khan and MNA Shahid Kattak.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who is the PTI nominee for the National Assembly opposition leader slot, also participated.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar told Dawn that the meeting discussed the current political situation and recent developments, including the unannounced ban on meetings with Imran.

He said the participants of the meeting were of the opinion that Imran Khan was not a security risk, as claimed by the government and the army spokesperson.

“Khan sahab is essential for Pakistan’s stability, democracy, and future. His continued exclusion only weakens the political system and deepens national uncertainty,” he said, adding that the opposition lawmakers were united and resolute on this issue.

“We will use every constitutional, legal and parliamentary forum to secure the release of our leader. The entire parliamentary party stands firmly behind Imran Khan,” he said.

According to Barrister Zafar, the participants of the meeting demanded that they must be allowed unrestricted access to meet the party founder in jail. They were of the view that denying elected representatives and their right to meet their leader was unconstitutional, undemocratic and unacceptable.

“The solitary confinement and isolation of Bushra Bibi is a grave injustice. Subjecting a woman who has no political role to mental torture violates fundamental human rights and goes against our cultural and moral values. Such treatment is unprecedented and deeply disturbing,” he said while sharing the details of the meeting.

Barrister Zafar added that the PTI parliamentary party will remain the strongest pillar of the ongoing movement.

“The party will continue leading the democratic and constitutional struggle for justice, political freedom, and the restoration of the people’s mandate,” he said.

It may be noted that political tensions have been increasing across the country, especially after the press conference of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who claimed that Imran was promoting a narrative against the armed forces.

He also used disparaging remarks against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, prompting the PTI to seek an apology from the army spokesperson.

On the other hand, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that negotiations would not be held with the PTI and in case the government agreed to talks, it would be held in parliament and without Imran Khan.

Last week, Barrister Gohar had extended an olive branch, saying there was a need to soften tones to break the political deadlock.

Pakistan

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

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Syed Ahmad
Dec 09, 2025 01:03am
In a democracy politics should be taught as a compulsory class at a young age, how to do positive peaceful unifying politics and not negative, divisive and polarizing ways.
Recommend 0
Saturday Night
Dec 09, 2025 01:28am
Imran Khan is Pakistan's Nelson Mandela.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 09, 2025 04:40am
absolutely uncivilized zero sum game politics. All sides need to grow up for the sake of its poor people being played like a game of thrones.
Recommend 0
moazz
Dec 09, 2025 04:53am
PTI come on to front foot against those political-hikackers
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Dec 09, 2025 07:50am
Only Imran Khan can save Pakistan
Recommend 0

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