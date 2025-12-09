Exports to five central Asian states contract

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to five central Asian countries (CACs) shrank 9.59 per cent year-on-year during the first four months of the current fiscal year.

The country’s exports to the region have yet to attain their full potential. Similarly, imports from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to Pakistan have dipped 63.59 percent despite regular high-profile visits to increase the volume of bilateral trade.

In absolute terms, the value of Pakistan’s exports to the five central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — dipped by 9.59pc to $62.545 million in July-October 2025-26 from $69.183m. Imports from the region dipped by 63.59pc to $15.795m in 4MFY26 from $43.392m. The majority of these imports came from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Pakistan’s trade with CACs is between $400 and $500m annually via Afghanistan. Uzbekistan has already implemented its transit trade agreement with Pakistan. Under the agreement, Uzbekistan has started importing goods under the transit agreement as well.

The exports to almost all countries posted a negative growth except Uzbekistan. Similarly, imports dropped during the first four months of the current fiscal year.

Exports to Turkmenistan stood at $0.505m in 4MFY26 from $0.663m over the corresponding months last year, showing a decline of 23.83pc. Imports from Turkmenistan rose 12.64pc to $3.92m against $3.48m over the corresponding months last year.

The export to Uzbekistan surged 51.63pc to $32.95m in 4MFY26 against $21.73m in the corresponding months last year. Imports plunged by 73.85pc to $8.49m from $32.47m.

Shipments to Kazakhstan dropped 16.72pc to $24.54m in 4MFY26 compared to $29.47m. Imports stood at $0.263m against $0.313m over the corresponding months of last year.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025