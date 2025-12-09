E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Exports to five central Asian states contract

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published December 9, 2025
A view of shipping containers at a warehouse yard near the port area in Karachi on July 31, 2025. — Reuters
A view of shipping containers at a warehouse yard near the port area in Karachi on July 31, 2025. — Reuters
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to five central Asian countries (CACs) shrank 9.59 per cent year-on-year during the first four months of the current fiscal year.

The country’s exports to the region have yet to attain their full potential. Similarly, imports from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to Pakistan have dipped 63.59 percent despite regular high-profile visits to increase the volume of bilateral trade.

In absolute terms, the value of Pakistan’s exports to the five central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — dipped by 9.59pc to $62.545 million in July-October 2025-26 from $69.183m. Imports from the region dipped by 63.59pc to $15.795m in 4MFY26 from $43.392m. The majority of these imports came from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Pakistan’s trade with CACs is between $400 and $500m annually via Afghanistan. Uzbekistan has already implemented its transit trade agreement with Pakistan. Under the agreement, Uzbekistan has started importing goods under the transit agreement as well.

The exports to almost all countries posted a negative growth except Uzbekistan. Similarly, imports dropped during the first four months of the current fiscal year.

Exports to Turkmenistan stood at $0.505m in 4MFY26 from $0.663m over the corresponding months last year, showing a decline of 23.83pc. Imports from Turkmenistan rose 12.64pc to $3.92m against $3.48m over the corresponding months last year.

The export to Uzbekistan surged 51.63pc to $32.95m in 4MFY26 against $21.73m in the corresponding months last year. Imports plunged by 73.85pc to $8.49m from $32.47m.

Shipments to Kazakhstan dropped 16.72pc to $24.54m in 4MFY26 compared to $29.47m. Imports stood at $0.263m against $0.313m over the corresponding months of last year.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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Abdullah
Dec 09, 2025 09:05am
Pakistan must use AI to increase its exports to these nations.
Recommend 0
Moud
Dec 09, 2025 10:40am
The miseryy- go -round of country's exports and imports goes on and on.
Recommend 0
Omair Rashid
Dec 09, 2025 10:50am
Aaaahahahahahahahaha govt.
Recommend 0
Humanity
Dec 09, 2025 11:24am
Geoeconmics gone pear shape
Recommend 0
Mian. Saif.ur.Rehman
Dec 09, 2025 08:38pm
Due to borders issues with Afghanistan our trade is suffering.Our exports channel is closed due to closing o Torkhum border and chaman Qandhar border. Our exports to Afghanistan have become nil .central Asia trade connnection route also goes through Afghanistan. We have to tackle these issues.
Recommend 0

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