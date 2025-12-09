E-Paper | March 16, 2026

CTD arrests 12 suspects having links with RAW

Asif Chaudhry Published December 9, 2025
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LAHOR: The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Monday it had arrested 12 suspected militants allegedly working for Indian intelligence agency Research Analysis Wing (RAW) in intelligence-based operations conducted in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur.

According to a statement issued by the CTD spokesperson, the arrests were made in collaboration with sensitive agencies during the last three months.

He said security personnel recovered photos, videos, weapons, and explosives from the suspects, preventing large-scale terrorism activities in the aforementioned cities.

He said the recovered material reportedly also included images and video recordings of sensitive locations, including a religious seminary.

He said the terrorists were planning to incite “fear and religious hatred” in the province and had plans to target “places of worship and other important sites”.

The CTD spokesperson said the suspects identified as Sukhdeep Singh, Azmat, Faizan, Nabil, Abrar, Usman, and Sarfraz were arrested in Lahore.

Another suspect, Danish, was arrested in Faisalabad, while four others — identified as Rajab, Hashim, Saqib, and Arif — were arrested in Bahawalpur.

He said that the arrests came after the CTD investigated a Facebook account allegedly being operated from India to coordinate terrorist activities.

All of these militants were being funded by the RAW, the CTD spokesperson said.

“Seven improvised explosive devices, two detonators, 102 feet of safety fuse wire, explosives, weapons, mobile phones, and cash were recovered from the possession of these militants,” he added.

“Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway,” he said.

The CTD regularly carries out operations across Pakistan to prevent and investigate terrorism-related activities and gather intelligence.

In August, Sindh’s CTD had found the involvement of RAW in the target killing of a man in Badin district and arrested six suspects in the case, who were allegedly funded by RAW.

In June, four suspected Indian agents were arrested in a raid carried out in Karachi’s Quaidabad area.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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Asif Chaudhry is a crime and health reporter for Dawn with over two decades of experience. His reporting focuses on uncovering corruption and highlighting systemic failures within the public sector. He can be found on X at @asif_28.

Asif Chaudhry

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