The overwhelming reality of entering the workforce as a fresh graduate

Your quarter-life crisis presents itself with you having the daunting task of deciding what you want to do for the rest of your life, whether it’s your personal life or your professional one.

The crisis worsens for students who have graduated or are about to graduate soon, as the time for them to enter the workforce draws nearer.

As the job market is highly unpredictable and competitive, this turns into a period of anxiety even for those who have their lives planned out and know exactly what they want to do.

Those without direction have another battle to fight. Both demographics often face the same dilemma, which is that the entry-level salaries offered in most jobs do not live up to the expectations of young graduates or soon-to-be graduates.

Of course, there’s the debacle of insufficient entry-level jobs being available in the first place, with most companies asking for candidates with prior work experience.

Entry-level jobs in various fields are also being replaced by the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). In the context of Bangladesh, this phenomenon is not particularly widespread yet. The more pressing problem for fresh graduates is finding an entry-level job that offers a livable wage.

From an employer’s perspective, it may make sense to offer a lower salary for those immediately starting at the workplace, as there’s generally a learning curve to every job.

Not to mention, it’s widely assumed that a fresh graduate in our society has some financial support from their families as they get on their own feet. However, this is not always the case. A lot of students move to cities for higher education as well as to seek employment, which creates an added expense of solo accommodation and day-to-day costs.

There’s a fair number of students who bear the obligation to financially support their families, which means the low salary offered is more difficult for them to make do with.

Due to the nature of the job market and low entry-level salaries, graduates often find themselves straying further away from their fields for better-paying jobs.

The job market for engineering graduates is extremely competitive, so they migrate to fields that have little relevance to their degrees.

Employers also find it more lucrative to hire people with technical knowledge for a supposedly non-technical position, further intensifying an already competitive field.

Some graduates even go as far as to juggle several jobs right out of university. Those who sign up for low-paying internships or full-time jobs in their relevant fields end up doing something else on the side, leading to quick burnout and very little time for themselves.

Some graduates often continue with their tuition gigs after graduating, which adds little experience of value to their résumés for future employment.

Not to mention, the negative effects of a daily 9-to-5 are debated as it is; adding another job exerts immense pressure on the mind and body, as the added commute and extra hours are strenuous. The human body needs sufficient rest to remain productive, so stacking several jobs on top of one another is rather counterintuitive.

Although the phrase “comparison is the thief of joy” has been drilled into us since childhood, we often cannot help but evaluate our own situation with that of those around us.

Discussions about entering the workforce, starting salaries, and employment benefits end up feeling rather depressing. Inadvertently or otherwise, it also creates anxiety amongst those less fortunate than their relatively successful peers.

After a four-year degree, we often feel the need for a break, but it also feels like we’ll lag behind if we choose to take it.

It’s important to remember, however, that it’s alright to move at your own pace. Finding your footing will take time, and regardless of what the outcome is, it’s crucial not to be overwhelmed by comparison or anxiety.

This article was originally published on The Daily Star, an ANN partner of Dawn.