Student barriers

THE decision by at least nine UK universities to suspend or restrict admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh is a serious setback for many genuine students aspiring to study abroad. These institutions have placed Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ‘high-risk’ category in the wake of tougher Home Office rules and rising concerns over alleged visa abuse. Lower-fee universities in particular are tightening enrolment to protect their licence to sponsor international students, given the sharply reduced tolerance for visa refusals. Visa refusal rates for Pakistani applicants currently stand at 18pc — much above the new 5pc threshold. Reports also show a surge in asylum claims lodged by students after they enter the UK on lawful visas. Pakistani nationals now account for one in 10 of all asylum applications, with over 5,800 switching from student visas alone — more than India and Bangladesh combined. Overall, nearly 10,000 Pakistanis last year entered on study, work or visitor visas before seeking asylum.

This trend reflects the economic, social and political pressures pushing Pakistanis to look for ways out. It also shows how the UK is responding to migration fears and is tightening migration routes as its own domestic politics becomes hyper focused on immigration. Hence, the latest move is not surprising. But it is disappointing for those who have legitimate academic goals. Many universities, now off-limits, charge lower fees than other institutions, so the blow is heaviest for students with fewer resources. Education advisers have rightly called the situation heartbreaking. Misuse of student visas by some should not become a barrier for all. Pakistan must engage with the UK to address concerns over recruitment practices and ensure that credible applicants are not unfairly punished. For now, students should diversify their plans, looking towards Europe or other UK universities. However, Britain’s message is clear: the study visa is not to be used as a backdoor to settlement. Pakistan must ensure its students are not caught in the fallout of others’ desperation.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025