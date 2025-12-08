Suspect ‘killed by his own accomplice’ during bike snatching in Karachi

KARACHI: A suspected robber was killed in firing carried out by his accomplice during a motorcycle snatching incident in Shah Latif Town on Sunday.

Police said two armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted a motorcyclist, held him at gunpoint and demanded his two-wheelers. The citizen put up resistance and overpowered one of them. The second suspect opened fire in a bid to shoot the citizen, but the bullet hit his own accomplice, who suffered serious wounds and died on the spot.

The citizen remained safe in the incident, the police said, adding that the shooter managed to escape on the snatched motorbike, leaving behind his accomplice and their two-wheelers. The police said the bike was snatched from Shah Latif Town recently.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. The deceased was identified as Saeed Ahmed.

