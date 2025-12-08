‘Twin City Run’ attracts hundreds of participants

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural Twin City Run brought together a large number of runners, families and community members in a historic half marathon (21.1km) connecting Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The event kicked off at the Rawalpindi Saddar Metro Station.

The runners passed alongside iconic landmarks like the Army Museum and the historic Raja Bazaar before transitioning onto Islamabad’s wide avenues and culminating at D-Chowk.

The Twin City Run was the first ever event of its kind, where runners took the metro track.

The run was defined by its inclusivity with women and scores of families and children participating.

The runners loved the experience, especially from one city into another,

and praised the unique, commemorative medal.

“Running directly from the historical heart of Rawalpindi to the centre of Islamabad was an amazing feeling, especially with the music powering us on,” commented Usman, who joined the race from Lahore.

“And the run’s goal to promote environmental protection makes the achievement even more meaningful,” said journalist Maria Memon.

“The enthusiasm was incredible. Seeing women, children and families run from the historical sites of Pindi to the centre of Islamabad was a truly unique and unifying experience,” said Fahad Qureshi, an organiser of the Twin City Run.

The atmosphere was amplified by live music along the route.

Local artists provided non-stop motivation with powerful drumming and traditional Dhol performances, fueling the runners’ energy as they progressed.

A unique highlight for many runners was the special privilege of traversing sections of the elevated metro track.

This element reinforced the run’s larger purpose: to actively promote greater utilisation of the metro system as a means to reduce traffic pollution and contribute to a healthier, more sustainable environment in the twin cities.

The organisers appreciated Metro Transit Authority and its staff for their assistance in securing the route and facilitating the cross-city run.

