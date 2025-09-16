Twin cities to be connected through high-speed rail in March next year

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has initiated steps to launch a high-speed rail service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, aiming to reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and provide affordable transport to residents of the twin cities.

A high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi was held at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquartersto finalise key aspects of the project, with the participation of Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and senior officials from the interior ministry, Pakistan Railways, CDA, Rawalpindi Commissioner’s Office and law enforcement agencies.

According to a press release issued by the interior ministry, the rail link will connect Margalla Railway Station in Islamabad with Saddar Railway Station in Rawalpindi, covering the distance in just 20 minutes. The project is expected to be launched on March 23, with the first phase utilising the existing railway track. A second phase will extend the service to other parts of the federal capital.

Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi confirmed that the project would operate on the existing track and would require the procurement of modern Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), expected to be imported from China or another country.

Railway ministry to provide and maintain track infrastructure, CDA to manage operations

He said the procurement process could take at least a month, and the formal PC-I of the project would be presented to the Planning Division soon.

To enhance connectivity, the CDA’s electric buses will act as feeder services, facilitating easy access to Margalla Station. Metro buses already connected to the station will also support the initiative.

Under the agreed framework, the railways ministry will provide and maintain the track infrastructure, while the CDA will manage the rail operations. The framework agreement is set to be finalised and signed next week.

Participants agreed to import state-of-the-art trains to ensure a modern, efficient and comfortable commuting experience. The initiative aims to save time and fuel, reduce traffic pressure and provide a cost-effective public transport alternative.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the project reflected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of public-centric development and modern infrastructure. “With its completion, thousands of citizens will have access to a quality travel facility,” he stated.

Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi called it a milestone in public welfare, enabling swift and convenient travel for residents of both cities.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry described the initiative as a low-cost, high-speed transport option that will ease the growing burden on roads connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The concept of a rail link between the twin cities dates back to the early 2000s during the tenure of former President Pervez Musharraf. Earlier proposals included running trains from Chaklala to Margalla Station or along the Islamabad Expressway. In 2014, even the construction of the elevated Metro Bus route between Saddar and Faizabad was partially aimed at supporting future rail connectivity.

Pakistan Railways to introduce reforms

Pakistan Railways announced inclusive reforms ensuring safety and dignity for Women and Persons with Special Abilities.

In a meeting, chaired by Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi at the Ministry of Railways, it was decided to enhance passenger facilities and ensure safety. The meeting placed special emphasis on the welfare of women and persons with special abilities.

The minister announced that gender-responsive protocols would be implemented across railway stations and trains to ensure a safe, dignified and peaceful travel environment for women passengers.

For this purpose, it was decided that awareness posters would be displayed inside railway stations and trains, regular announcements and awareness messages will be broadcast at stations, railway staff will be provided with gender sensitisation and specialised training and a comprehensive awareness campaign will be launched for women’s safety.

In addition, it was decided that all upcoming refurbished trains will include designated seating for persons with special abilities, while wheelchairs will be ensured at major railway stations to facilitate their travel with dignity and ease.

On the occasion, Mr. Abbasi said: “Pakistan Railways considers all its passengers a valuable asset. These initiatives, particularly for women and persons with special abilities, reflect our commitment to providing a modern, inclusive, and passenger-friendly railway system.”

