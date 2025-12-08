Terrorists blow up bridge in Bannu village

PESHAWAR: Unidentified terrorists blew up a link bridge in Mamandkhel area of Bannu district using explosive material, affecting public movement in the area.

According to police on Sunday, the explosives were planted beneath the bridge under the cover of darkness and detonated with a powerful blast, causing significant damage to the structure.

As a result, residents are facing serious difficulties in their daily travel and transportation.

Police officials stated that investigations were underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators involved in the attack.

It is worth noting that similar incidents have occurred in Mamandkhel and surrounding areas in the past, where several link bridges were destroyed using explosives. Although those bridges were temporarily reconstructed, such attacks have yet to come to an end.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025