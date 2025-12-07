E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Calm returns to Chaman border after overnight clashes

Saleem Shahid Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 08:49am
AN armoured vehicle stands at the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman on Saturday, following overnight clashes between the two countries.—AFP
AN armoured vehicle stands at the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman on Saturday, following overnight clashes between the two countries.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

• DC confirms fighting between Pakistani forces and Afghan Taliban has stopped
• SSP says security measures taken, situation is under control

QUETTA: Calm returned to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Chaman on Saturday after heavy clashes occurred between the two sides a day earlier.

At least three civilians were injured in the clashes last night and were shifted to the district hospital in Chaman. On the Afg­han side, five people were inju­red, according to Afghan government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat.

According to officials, Afghan forces fired mortar shells on the Badani area, prompting security forces to retaliate. However, Afg­han Taliban spokesperson Zabi­hullah Mujahid claimed it was Pakistan that launched an attack on Spin Boldak, alleging that their forces were responding.

Mosharraf Zaidi, the prime minister’s spokesperson for foreign media, confirmed the clashes.

“A short while ago, the Afghan Taliban regime resorted to unprovoked firing along the Chaman border. An immediate, befitting [and] intense response has been given by our armed forces,” he wrote in a post on X early Saturday morning.

“Pakistan remains fully alert [and] committed to ensuring its territorial integrity [and] the safety [of] our citizens,” he added.

‘Fighting has stopped’

Chaman Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Bangulzai confirmed that fighting between Pakistani forces and the Afghan Taliban had stopped. He said that immediately after the Taliban attack, an emergency was declared at Chaman District Hospital.

However, the deputy commissioner did not comment on the human or property losses.

SSP Chaman Abdullah Cheema said all security measures had been taken and the situation was under control. Sources said a mortar shell lan­ded on a house and exploded, inj­uring a couple and their daughter.

The residents of the area said that a large number of families living in border villages were shifted to Chaman city.

“Heavy fighting started at 10pm and continued for over two hours,” an official of the local administration said. The clash comes amid stalled negotiations between Pakis­tan and Afghanistan after three rounds of talks in Istanbul could not yield any results.

Border clashes first broke out between the two nations on Oct 11. Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan have come under strain in recent times as the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains the main point of contention between the two countries.

Pakistan has demanded that the rulers in Kabul take action to stop cross-border terrorism.

Pak-Afghan talks

Soon after the clashes on Oct 11, a temporary ceasefire was called on Oct 15, after the two sides came together to engage in dialogue in Doha.

Following the Doha talks, a temporary ceasefire continued to prevent border hostilities while the two sides committed to reconvene in Istanbul to work on mechanisms for lasting peace and stability between the two countries. On Oct 25, the second round of talks between the two sides began in the Turkish capital. But, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced in a post on X on Oct 29 that the talks “failed to bring about any workable solution”.

However, mediators from Turkiye and Qatar intervened and managed to salvage the dialogue process with an Oct 31 joint statement released by Ankara stating that “further modalities of the implementation will be discussed and decided” during a principal-level meeting in Istanbul on Nov 6.

But on Nov 7, after the third round of talks, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said talks addressing cross-border terrorism were “over” and “entered an indefinite phase” as negotiators failed to bridge deep differences between the two sides.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Pak Afghan Ties
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe