Non-textile exports dip over 14pc in July-October

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of non-textile products shrank 14.45 per cent to $4.056 billion in the first four months from $4.741bn over the corresponding months of last year, according to data compiled by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The country’s raw food exports declined in 4MFY26, primarily due to a significant drop in rice shipments, marking the first downturn after 19 consecutive months of growth.

However, a paltry growth was noted in the export of value-added non-textile products during the period under review. The export of engineering goods saw an increase of 2.84pc in 4MFY26 from a year ago, mainly driven by electric fans, auto-parts and accessories, and rubber tyres.

At the same time, a growth of 20.40pc was recorded in the quantity of cement exports during 4MFY26 from a year ago. The export value of cement rose 28.58pc during the period under review.

Footwear exports increased 1.12pc driven by a surge in other footwear. The export of leather footwear declined (5.59pc), followed by canvas footwear (48.10pc). The exports of leather goods dipped 0.34pc, led by 1.70pc decline in leather gloves. However, leather garments saw a paltry growth of 0.21pc this year from a year ago.

Raw food shipments fall as rice sector witnesses first drop after 19 months

The export of raw leather decreased by 2.45pc during the period under review. Pakistan is one of the main suppliers of global surgical instruments. However, the export value of these instruments remained negligible as famous brands re-marketed these in western countries. It recorded a paltry growth of 2.30pc during 4MFY26.

The export of carpets and rugs declined by 12.12pc in 4MFY26. The export of sports goods also surged by 17.74pc, which was mainly led by an increase of 17.74pc in football exports from the country. The export of gur products (not classified under the food category) decreased 22.51pc in 4MFY26 from a year ago.

The export of jewellery declined by 98.99pc in 4MFY26, followed by a 94.38pc decrease in the export of handicrafts, gems 3.62pc, furniture 11.94pc and molasses declined by 91.97pc during the months under review. Petroleum crude exports recorded a negative growth of 19.43pc in 4MFY26 from a year ago, whereas the foreign shipments of petroleum products increased 115pc.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025