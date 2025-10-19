Non-textile export shrinks 16.54pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan’s exports of non-textile products shrank 16.54 per cent in the first quarter (July-September) of the current year, mainly led by a sharp decline in raw food exports.

Pakistan’s raw food exports saw a decline in the first quarter of FY26, primarily due to a significant drop in rice shipments, marking the first downturn after 19 consecutive months of growth, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The export value of non-textile products fell to $2.825 billion in 3MFY26 from $3.85bn over the corresponding months of last year. The decline in rice exports has started since July 2025, owing to changes in the supply chain.

Official figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed that rice exports were the main contributor to this decline in 3MFY26. Shipments of rice dropped by 42.02pc year-on-year, largely due to reduced exports of both basmati and non-basmati varieties.

Specifically, the quantity of basmati rice exports fell by 45.56pc year-on-year, with its value decreasing by 43.64pc. On the other hand, exports of non-basmati rice recorded a decline of 41.10pc in value, but saw a 22.13pc decrease in quantity during the same period.

The export of all other items fell by 13.10pc, which is the second biggest component of the food category. The export of tobacco declined by 48.21pc, spices 8.71pc and vegetables 41.14pc during the months under review.

Contrary to this, the export of meat posted a growth of 5.59pc, fruits 17.04pc and fish products 27.81pc during 3MFY26 from a year ago. Non-Food Value Added Product The export of engineering goods saw an increase of 1.98pc in 3MFY26 from a year ago. In the engineering sector, the growth was recorded in exports of electric fans, auto-parts and accessories, and rubber tyres.

At the same time, a growth of 41.01pc was recorded in the quantity of cement exports during 3MFY26 from a year ago. The export value of cement rose 51.86pc during the period under review.

Footwear exports increased 0.99pc driven by a surge in other footwear. The export of leather footwear declined (2pc), followed by canvas footwear (27.44pc). The exports of leather goods grew 1.46pc, led by an 2.22pc rise in leather garments and 0.36pc in leather gloves from a year ago. The export of raw leather decreased by 3.69pc during the period under review.

Pakistan is one of the main suppliers of global surgical instruments. However, the export value of these instruments remained negligible as famous brands re-marketed these in western countries. It recorded a paltry growth of 1.52pc during 3MFY26.

The export of carpets and rugs declined by 12.72pc in 3MFY26. The export of sports goods also surged by 19.19pc, which was mainly led by an increase of 26.95pc in football exports from the country. The export of gur products (not classified under the food category) decreased 23.15pc in 3MFY26 from a year ago. The export of jewellery declined by 98.71pc in 3MFY26, followed by a 94.38pc decrease in the export of handicrafts, gems 5.60pc, furniture 12.60pc and molasses declined by 85.15pc during the months under review.

