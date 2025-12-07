Kamal, Pechuho discuss JPMC staff issues

KARACHI: Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho met here on Saturday to discuss longstanding administrative issues of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

A statement released by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said that the meeting discussed “complex matters” that have remained unresolved between the federal and provincial governments for years.

Both sides agreed to prioritise the problems faced by hospital staff and to develop a coordinated strategy to streamline governance in the health sector.

Mr Kamal assured Dr Pechuho that the federal government would continue to support the province in improving the health sector and ensuring better medical services for the public.

