Woman, daughter stabbed to death over ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Gizri

Imtiaz Ali Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 04:50pm
A woman and her teenage daughter were stabbed to death over “honour” in the Gizri area of Karachi on Friday night, police said.

Police said Kulsoom, 43, and her daughter Maryam, 11, were stabbed and killed by her husband, Samiullah. South DIG Syed Asad Raza said the double murder appeared to be an “honour” killing.

The suspect was arrested, and the knife used in the double homicide was also recovered and seized.

Police registered a case against the suspect on the complaint of the victim’s brother Faisal Khan.

Raza said the suspect stabbed and injured his wife and daughter in their home located near Noorani Masjid. The victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they were pronounced dead.

In Pakistan, ‘honour’ killings continued to claim the lives of women throughout 2024, perpetuated by deeply ingrained societal beliefs about family dignity and shame.

Data from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) shows that in 2024, ‘honour’ killings continued to be a serious issue across Pakistan, with particularly high figures in Sindh and Punjab. From January to November, a total of 346 people fell victim to ‘honour’ crimes in the country.

Man shot dead, other hurt

A man was shot dead while another was wounded in Lyari on Friday.

Chakiwara SHO Sajid Dharejo said two men were shot at and wounded in Bihar Colony. They were taken to the trauma centre of Civil Hospital Karachi, where Ahmed Wali, 40, expired during treatment, while Kamran Husain, 28, was admitted for treatment. He sustained a bullet wound on his leg, and his condition was out of danger.

The police suspected a personal enmity behind the incident.

However, Dharejo said the police would register a First Information Report (FIR) of the incident once the relatives approach it, to initiate formal proceedings and ascertain the motive and identity of the killers.

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

