ADB approves $381m for 3 projects concerning agriculture, education and health services in Punjab

News Desk Published December 6, 2025
Asian Development Bank headquarters in Manila. — ABD website/ File
The Asian Development Bank on Saturday approved three projects totalling $381 million concerning agriculture, education and health services in Punjab.

According to a press release, the development projects are aimed at fostering economic growth in the province.

“Investing in education, health, and agricultural mechanisation will play a transformative role in driving the growth of Punjab, a vital pillar of Pakistan’s economy,“ ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan was quoted as saying.

“These strategic investments will modernise agriculture, enhance human capital, and significantly improve livelihoods for millions of people across Punjab,” she said.

According to the handout, a $120m concessional loan and $4m grant have been allocated for the Punjab Climate-Resilient and Low-Carbon Agriculture Mechanisation Project to accelerate the province’s transition to modern, disaster-resilient, and low-carbon agriculture practices, benefiting 220,000 rural farm households.

“The project will help mechanise farming and provide alternative livelihoods for agricultural workers, including through boosting the knowledge and skills of 15,000 women. It will introduce a new financing model for farm mechanisation service providers to equip small-scale farmers with advanced machinery,” the ADB said.

The Bank also approved $107m for the Responsive, Ready, and Resilient Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Secondary Education in Punjab Programme.

“This includes a $7m grant from ADB’s Asian Development Fund and a $100m loan from ADB’s ordinary concessional capital resources. The results-based programme aims to modernise secondary education by enhancing inclusive science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education across Punjab. The project, implemented by the Punjab School Education Department, will improve access to quality education for students across the province,” it said.

Further, the ADB approved a $150m concessional loan for the Punjab Nursing and Health Workforce Reform Programme to enhance nursing education, develop disaster-resilient training facilities, and strengthen health workforce governance in Punjab.

It noted that Pakistan faced a shortage of qualified nurses while the global demand for trained nurses was growing.

“Modernising the nursing sector will meet national and international demands. The results-based programme will focus on upgrading nursing curricula, expanding faculty development initiatives, and implementing a digital human resource management information system to align workforce planning with healthcare service needs. By expanding the pool of qualified nurses, predominantly women, the program will improve health service delivery across the province,” it said.

It said that key components of the nursing programme included the establishment of three centres of excellence in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

“These centres will feature state-of-the-art simulation laboratories, digital learning platforms, and gender-responsive hostels, addressing Punjab’s demand for skilled healthcare workforce capable of meeting growing local needs and employment opportunities abroad,” it said.

Last month, the ADB had approved loans totalling $330m to Pakistan for the country’s Second Power Transmission Strengthening Project.

