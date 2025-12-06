7 militants shot dead in KP

• Key commander of banned TTP slain in Mardan operation

• Six others gunned down in Tank district

PESHAWAR/DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Security forces and other law enforcement agencies have killed seven militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A key militant commander of the TTP was killed in an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the police in Mardan district on Friday, the law enforcement agency said.

According to a statement issued by the CTD, Hammad Zahir, a member of the banned TTP’s Intikhab Alam group, was killed in an operation jointly carried out by the CTD from both Mardan and Nowshera districts.

It read that the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) of CTD Mardan Region and Nowshera police were present in the Ghaibana Baba area to carry out an intelligence-based search and strike operation when the militants opened fire at them. The SWAT teams retaliated, and the exchange of fire continued for several minutes.

During the encounter, one person was killed, while his accomplices managed to escape.

After the firing stopped, the body of the slain militant was recovered during the search operation, and the identification process began. It was eventually found that the deceased was Zahir, a resident of Kahi in Nowshera district and an active member of the TTP Intikhab Alam group.

In addition to the earlier martyrdom of Police Constable Maqsood, the slain militant was wanted by the CTD Mardan Region and Nowshera police for terrorism, murder, attempted murder, extortion, and other serious crimes.

A Kalashnikov rifle, two magazines, and several rounds of ammunition were recovered, the statement added.

Tank operation

The other operation was carried out by security forces on Thursday night in Latti village of Tank district, eliminating six militants belonging to the Daud Bittani faction of the TTP.

According to security sources, the militants killed in the action have been identified as Abu Bakr, Muzammil, Suhail, Muaz, Toofan, and Baseer.

During the operation, security forces completely destroyed the main hideout of the TTP commander Maulvi Daud’s group with a powerful blast.

The sources said that the strike was carried out using a quadcopter (drone) and its footage had been released.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025