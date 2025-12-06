Traders’ call off Dec 11 protest in Islamabad after issues with CDA settled temporarily

ISLAMABAD: On the intervention of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi, the burning issues faced by traders related to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have been settled for the time being and the traders called off their protest scheduled for Dec 11.

The traders had announced a protest demonstration outside the CDA headquarters on December 11 against several issues such as sealing of buildings and enhanced tax rates.

However, sources said, when the matter came in the notice of the interior minister, he requested the railway minister to intervene and get all the legitimate issues of traders resolved.

Subsequently, Mr Abbasi along with Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas chaired a meeting at the CDA headquarters on Friday and listened to both the sides.

ICCI president says we will call a meeting to set a new course of action soon

CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa, board members and officials concerned attended the meeting. Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sardar Tahir Mahmood and the president of All-Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajran Ajmal Baloch and other representatives pleaded the case of the traders. Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon were also present.

The meeting decided to immediately de-seal eight factories located in industrial area, which had been sealed by the CDA recently for non-conforming use.

It was decided that if traders and owners of factories wanted to get the trade of premises changed under permissible limits, they can do so in accordance with rules and regulations and the CDA will facilitate them.

The traders pleaded that CDA had made an abnormal increase in transfer fee of all types of plots and charges of the floor area ratio for commercial buildings. It was decided that a committee will be formed with equal representation from both sides to look into this issue.

The railways minister said there should be no communication gap between traders and the CDA. Therefore, the meeting decided that in the first week of every month, a meeting will be held between both the sides.

It was also decided that repair and maintenance work in all markets will be carried out by the CDA soon.

A press release issued by the CDA said the meeting discussed solutions to issues related to the business community, industries and main markets.

“The meeting agreed to establish an effective mechanism for communication and mutual consultation to resolve issues in the federal capital. It was decided to form a working group to address the legitimate demands of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the business community and the traders in Islamabad,” read the press release.

“It was agreed to hold regular follow-up meetings in the first week of every month. The purpose of these follow-up meetings is to review progress on the resolution of various issues,” it said.

The chairman CDA said the civic agency’s goal was the betterment of Islamabad and they were prepared to take all necessary measures to provide best facilities to the business community and traders.

Mr Randhawa said traders would also be included in the upgradation plan for Markiz and commercial centres alongside sectors.

He said the purpose of forming a working group was to resolve issues directly and fill any gaps in coordination.

The railway minister thanked the interior minister for his cooperation in resolving the issues of Islamabad’s traders and industrialists. He said that he was prepared to play a constructive role in resolving the issues faced by the ICCI, the business and trader community.

The PM’s coordinator for tourism said promoting business and the economy was among the government’s top priorities.

The ICCI president said by involving the business community and traders in the consultation process for resolving issues, an environment of confidence-building can be created.

Later speaking to Dawn, he appreciated the ministers for playing an important role to bridge the gap between traders and CDA.

“I am hopeful CDA will ensure implementation of all decisions made in this meeting,” he said.

In reply to a question about the December 11 protest, he said apparently there was no need for it now and “we are hopeful for the resolution of our issues. We will call a meeting on December 9 and 10 to set a new course of action,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025