Body cams made mandatory for Pera personnel

Zulqernain Tahir Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
LAHORE: Following corruption complaints against the Punjab Enforcement and Regulator Authority (Pera) Force, the Maryam administration on Friday made it mandatory for its field officials to wear body cams in a bid to ensure transparency and accountability.

The body cam or body camera is a wearable audio/video recording device to capture footage of official action for evidence.

The Pera Force, created in the mid of this year, was aimed at conducting anti-encroachment and price control operations across various parts of Punjab but of late complaints had been pouring in about taking bribes by several of its field officials from vendors and shopkeepers. Different video clips showing the Pera officials harassing and humiliating vendors also made rounds on social media.

On Friday, the CM held a special meeting in this regard and took stock of the matter related to Pera affairs. “All field operations will now be recorded through body cams. Installation of body cams should be completed as soon as possible to ensure transparency and accountability,” the CM said and reviewed performance, monitoring system and proposed reforms for the Pera Force.

“There will be zero tolerance for bribery, misconduct or abuse within the Pera Force. To strengthen the operational capacity of this force, special training sessions for its personnel will be launched,” she said and also announced the introduction of electric vehicles for the force to ensure fast, safe and environmentally-friendly service for citizens in the province.

Force faces allegations of taking bribes from vendors, shopkeepers

The CM also granted in-principle approval for establishing a state-of-the-art Pera Training Centre. “Enforcement of law must be ensured under any circumstance, but Pera Force personnel’s interaction with the public must always remain polite, friendly and dignified. The force must work with greater focus on attaining positive results to earn goodwill among the people,” Ms Nawaz said.

The Pera Force has been given significant powers, including the authority to act as price control magistrates, conduct inspections, seize goods, and make arrests, which are similar to, and in some cases overlap with, traditional police functions. The force has its own uniformed force, enforcement stations (operating parallel to police stations), and a command structure that aims to operate independently in its designated areas of jurisdiction.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

Zulqernain Tahir is a reporter for Dawn with over 20 years of experience, currently covering political and governance issues with a focus on uncovering financial scams. He can be found on X at @zulqerr.

Zulqernain Tahir

