Smoke-emitting police vehicles to face action

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the Environment Protection Department to take action against smoke-emitting police vehicles in particular.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing petitions related to smog control and environmental issues.

The judge ordered the environment authority that all police vehicles should be inspected, besides the vehicles of all government departments, including educational institutions.

Separately, the judge directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to form a high-level committee and submit a detailed report regarding tree cutting. The judge also instructed the PHA to furnish a report on its policy for relocating trees.

Justice Karim remarked that the PHA should know which trees are being relocated and who would take care of them. He said a policy must be formulated in this regard.

The judge expressed his astonishment to learn that as many as 123 trees had been relocated in the city, but the PHA was unaware of it.

He maintained that the city does not belong to any one minister.

He said the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) should publicise its projects and provide a complete information to the citizens.

The judge advised the LDA to invite those protesting against tree felling and address their concerns.

He observed that hiding things creates problems, therefore, there must be transparency regarding development projects.

Justice Karim suggested the authorities to make Sundays free of all commercial activities.

The judge will resume further hearing on Dec 12.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025