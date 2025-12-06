PTI to hold political show in Peshawar tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will hold a political gathering tomorrow (Sunday) at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

In a video message, the chief minister said that the party’s central leadership along with members of Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan leaders, including Mahmmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas will also participate in the gathering.

The chief minister asked people, especially ISF members, to participate in the gathering, besides spreading the message so that more and more people attended the show.

“Everyone should record a 30-second video, share it on social media platforms and invite people to attend the meeting,” he said.

The chief minister said that though people attended PTI public shows, recording videos and sharing them on social media would help put the message across to more people.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025