FM Dar slams Israeli exit-only restriction on Rafah crossing as ‘clear violation’ of Gaza peace plan

News Desk Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 10:44pm
An Egyptian soldier looks on near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, August 6. — Reuters
An Egyptian soldier looks on near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, August 6. — Reuters
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday slammed Israel’s restriction on the Rafah border crossing to allow only the exit of Gaza residents, calling it a “clear violation” of the peace plan that finally brought an end to the fighting.

Israel announced on Wednesday it would unilaterally open the Rafah crossing to allow residents to flee the Gaza Strip, a move swiftly rejected by Egypt as Cairo insisted on lifting the blockade in both directions to relieve the besieged Palestinian territory.

Egypt refused to facilitate what critics fear is the forced displacement of Palestinians, insisting on adherence to the terms of the United States-brokered peace plan, which mandates full humanitarian access.

The Rafah crossing, the only vital artery to the outside world for the residents of Gaza not controlled directly by Israel, has been shuttered for months, strangling the flow of life-saving aid.

The Foreign Office (FO) said FM Dar held a phone call with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan today and discussed regional developments, particularly Gaza.

“FM strongly condemned Israel’s unilateral plan to restrict the Rafah crossing for the exit only of Gaza residents, a clear violation of the peace plan and a move that undermines humanitarian access.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring unfettered aid to Gaza and advancing coordinated efforts toward lasting peace,” the FO said.

Negotiations on the next stage of the Gaza ceasefire continue without significant progress at a moment when the truce appears particularly fragile, AFP reported on Thursday.

The first phase included a withdrawal of Israeli forces on October 10 to a line that still gave them military control of over half of Gaza, the release of all prisoners, living or dead, held by Hamas or its allies, and an increase in humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

Though all living prisoners were released on October 13, one body is still said to be in Gaza.

For now, the Israeli government demands that the last hostage’s remains are returned before any talks begin on the second phase via mediating countries: US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye.

Egypt will also host a conference on Gaza’s reconstruction that will focus on the territory’s humanitarian needs, but no date has yet been set.

The process seems to be stuck mainly due to the Trump plan’s grey areas.

Gaza invasion
