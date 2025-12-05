Muslim, Arab countries express ‘absolute rejection’ of attempts to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Muslim and Arab countries, in a joint statement released on Friday, underscored their “absolute rejection” of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.

Israel announced on Wednesday it would unilaterally open the Rafah crossing to allow residents to flee the Gaza Strip, a move swiftly rejected by Egypt as Cairo insisted on lifting the blockade in both directions to relieve the besieged Palestinian territory.

Egypt refused to facilitate what critics fear is the forced displacement of Palestinians, insisting on adherence to the terms of the United States-brokered peace plan, which mandates full humanitarian access.

The Rafah crossing, the only vital artery to the outside world for the residents of Gaza not controlled directly by Israel, has been shuttered for months, strangling the flow of life-saving aid.

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, in a joint statement, expressed concern over the use of the Rafah crossing to expel Palestinians.

“The Ministers underscore their absolute rejection of any attempts to expel the Palestinian people from their land and stress the necessity of the full adherence to the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, including its provisions on keeping the Rafah Crossing open in both directions, ensuring the freedom of movement for the population, and refraining from compelling any resident of the Gaza Strip to leave, rather to create the right conditions for them to stay on their land and participate in building their homeland, within a comprehensive vision aimed at restoring stability and improving their humanitarian conditions,” the statement read.

The FMs also underscored the need to fully sustain the ceasefire and ensure the unrestricted entry of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip. They urged early recovery and reconstruction efforts and to create the conditions necessary for the Palestinian Authority to resume its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip.

The top diplomats of the Muslim countries also emphasised the importance of fully implementing the “Trump Plan” without delay or obstruction, “in order to achieve security and peace, and to consolidate the foundations of regional stability”.

“In this regard, the Ministers underscore the need to fully sustain the ceasefire, alleviate civilian suffering, ensure the unrestricted entry of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip, initiate early recovery and reconstruction efforts, and create the conditions necessary for the Palestinian Authority to resume its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip thereby laying the groundwork for a new phase of security and stability in the region,” added the statement.

The ministers also reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to working closely with the United States and all relevant regional and international parties to ensure the full implementation of UNSCR 2803 and other UN Security Council resolutions. They emphasised the importance of creating conducive conditions for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution.

The ministers underscored that this should lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, including the occupied territories of Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Dar speaks with Saudi counterpart

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar slammed Israel’s restriction on the Rafah border crossing to allow only the exit of Gaza residents, calling it a “clear violation” of the peace plan that finally brought an end to the fighting.

The Foreign Office (FO) said FM Dar held a phone call with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan today and discussed regional developments, particularly Gaza.

“FM strongly condemned Israel’s unilateral plan to restrict the Rafah crossing for the exit only of Gaza residents, a clear violation of the peace plan and a move that undermines humanitarian access.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring unfettered aid to Gaza and advancing coordinated efforts toward lasting peace,” the FO said.

Negotiations on the next stage of the Gaza ceasefire continue without significant progress at a moment when the truce appears particularly fragile, AFP reported on Thursday.

The first phase included a withdrawal of Israeli forces on October 10 to a line that still gave them military control of over half of Gaza, the release of all prisoners, living or dead, held by Hamas or its allies, and an increase in humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

Though all living prisoners were released on October 13, one body is still said to be in Gaza.

For now, the Israeli government demands that the last hostage’s remains are returned before any talks begin on the second phase via mediating countries: US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye.

Egypt will also host a conference on Gaza’s reconstruction that will focus on the territory’s humanitarian needs, but no date has yet been set.

The process seems to be stuck mainly due to the Trump plan’s grey areas.