E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Vehicle destroys Safe City pole, causes Rs1.5m loss

Munawer Azeem Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 11:03am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: An unidentified vehicle hit and damaged a pole of the Safe City Islamabad Authority and escaped without leaving any trace, Dawn has learnt.

The incident caused damage worth Rs1.5 million to the authority, as the five cameras installed on the pole were completely destroyed.

A case has been registered at the Sangjani Police Station under sections 427 and 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Coordinator Safe City Islamabad Ahmed Hassan.

The pole with the cameras had been installed at the Sangjani Toll Plaza.

The incident came to light when officials at the authority’s building noticed that the cameras were offline.

Upon further checking, it was revealed that the cameras had been offline for the last three days, from November 29 at around 6:03am to December 2.

A technical team of the authority was sent to the site to inquire into the matter.

The team found the pole completely damaged along with the cameras, a box camera, and a speed radar.

Upon inquiry at the site, it was revealed that a dumper had hit the pole and fled. As a result, the monitoring equipment of the Safe City system was completely destroyed.

The Safe City Authority checked its monitoring system and reviewed footage from cameras installed near the site, as well as the footage from the damaged cameras, but found no trace of the accident or the dumper.

Later, the authority approached the Sangjani police and got a case registered with a request to trace the dumper along with its owner and driver.

It also sought legal proceedings to recover the losses so the damaged equipment can be repaired.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe