No gas from 10pm to 5am daily this winter: SSGC

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that domestic consumers in Sindh will continue to face daily gas closure from 10pm to 5am during the winter season due to severe shortages.

A gas utility spokesperson said that the revised schedule was part of the load management plan approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

She said that no gas loadshedding was planned for domestic sectors in Sindh and Balochistan. However, a night-time gas closure from 10pm to 5am would be implemented to maintain line-packs for the subsequent day, she added.

According to the spokesperson, the CNG sector will bear the brunt of the shortage with weekly closures.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025