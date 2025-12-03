PTI founder Imran Khan dissolves party’s political committee

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday dissolved the party’s political committee, with a plan to replace it with a smaller body.

The party’s information secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, while talking to Dawn, confirmed that the current political committee has been dissolved and a new committee, having fewer members, will replace it. The now-dissolved committee had around 40 members.

Waqas elaborated that the new committee will most likely have the party’s provincial heads, leaders of the opposition and a few more members.

The party’s incarcerated founder also directed to appoint Shahid Khattak as parliamentary leader in the National Assembly.

However, according to party insiders, it might not be implemented. In the past, Zartaj Gul was appointed as parliamentary leader, but this time, an excuse could be made that independent legislators cannot be appointed to the role. Moreover, Imran has authorised KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to reorganise the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF).

PTI criticises govt over reluctance to talk with Afghanistan

PTI leaders criticised the government on Wednesday over its reluctance to talk to Afghanistan and called for institutional balance in running the country and addressing recent issues effectively.

PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Taimur Khan Jhagra, and Haleem Adil Sheikh addressed a press conference in Islamabad, with former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair.

Referring to the ongoing tensions with Afghanistan and the resulting halt of trade, he said commercial activities were not stopped globally despite wars and conflicts.

“People are not getting jobs and economic activities have been halted in the province as the border with Afghanistan has been closed. You are ready to improve relations with India and did a ceasefire with India, which is our biggest enemy, so why not with Afghanistan? I suggest that trade should be done with Afghanistan, all issues should be settled through diplomacy,” he said.

He also demanded that there should be rule of law and all institutions should play their role as per the Constitution.

“We are not against any institution. Pakistan Army is our army, and our children serve in it, but we want it to remain within its constitutional domain. Imran Khan is also in favour of trade with Afghanistan, and during his tenure, a policy was implemented to enhance it. Pakistan should not get involved in external disputes. We want the rule of law,” he said.

Qaiser added that there were allegations that people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were engaged in smuggling, but he said their business opportunities were blocked. He said industries were being closed in the province, due to which unemployment and frustration were increasing.

The former National Assembly speaker said the KP government held a peace jirga in which all political parties were invited and it was disclosed that the provincial law and order issue was due to foreign policy and state policy.

Qaiser also said that the PTI engaged in consultation on the 27th Amendment, but later decided not to become part of the process as the current assembly lacked the mandate of the masses.

Meanwhile, Zubair said that exports had been declining over the last three years and the trade deficit had increased by 37 per cent.

“Government claims that the economy has recovered stability has returned. However, last week, three government figures, including SIFC representative General Sarfraz, said that no one will invest in Pakistan because of higher taxes.”

Zubair added Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should listen to his own people. He said that among 120 countries, Pakistan’s ranking was 109 in terms of governance. “Pakistanis don’t get respect abroad,” he claimed.

The former governor said that a recent government survey on unemployment showed that the unemployment rate was the highest over the last 21 years, and inflation had increased living expenses.

He also said that the government was not ready to speak regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, which said that the privileged class in Pakistan was being unfairly advantaged.

Zubair said it was unfortunate that no leader in the PML-N or PPP was able to become finance minister. He added that bankers were being tasked with addressing the economy despite the presence of many economists in the country.

Jhagra, speaking during the press conference, said that a government spokesperson had explained that PTI founder Imran Khan was not allowed to meet party leaders and family because he was a Taliban sympathiser.

“Information ministry’s spokesmen are becoming a laughing stock while giving interviews to foreign media. In terms of governance ranking, Pakistan’s ranking was below all South Asian countries. Pakistan has been ranked at 109, but Bangladesh at 95, Sri Lanka at 99 and India at 72,” he claimed.

He added the National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting would be held on Thursday and KP would take up its case to get its due share. He further said that the current NFC award was against the Constitution, as people of erstwhile Fata were not getting their share.