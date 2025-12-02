E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Minor girl killed, 5 others injured as gas cylinder explodes in car in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 10:38pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A minor girl died of burns while five of her family members were injured in an explosion in a car in Karachi’s Quaidabad area early on Tuesday morning, according to police, hospital and rescue services officials.

They added that six people suffered burn injuries when a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded inside the car at Quaidabad’s main roundabout.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that the family was filling LPG cylinders from a roadside shop when the explosion took place.

Regarding possible reasons, Khan said that generally, “Such explosions take place because of a lack of mandatory hydrostatic tests after a certain period.

“Another possible reason was that when the cylinder is filled with LPG with pressure, it triggers an explosion,” he added.

Khan noted a similar incident in Shah Faisal Colony recently with human casualties. He added that these roadside shops took no precautionary measures, as they were illegal.

“The injured were transported to the burns centre at Karachi’s Civil Hospital, where the nine-year-old girl died during treatment,” said police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed.

Dr Syed added that the girl sustained 80 per cent burn wounds and that the condition of the other five victims was also serious.

“The deceased girl’s two sisters … have suffered 81pc and 71pc burns respectively,” she added. “Their parents and another relative also suffered serious burns.”

In February this year, five members of the same family, including three women, suffered critical burn wounds in an explosion caused by a leakage in a gas geyser in Azizabad, police and rescue officials said.

Area Station House Officer Amir Azam said that the incident took place in the ground floor portion of a four-storey house in Federal B Area’s Block 2 near Al-Falah Masjid.

Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe