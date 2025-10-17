Woman killed in road accident

KARACHI: A woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in the Malir Cantonment area on Thursday, police and rescue officials said.

Malir Cantonment SHO Agha Abdul Rasheed told Dawn that the woman, Rubi Waris, was travelling as a pillion on a motorcycle with her relative when a car hit the two wheeler inside Askari V.

Both of them sustained critical injuries and were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where Rubi Waris, 52, was pronounced dead.

The errant driver managed to flee the scene. The officer said police were trying to obtain CCTV footage to ascertain identity of the car driver.

